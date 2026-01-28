From then to now, the wild transformation Nicola Peltz has had through the years

4 hours ago

Nicola Peltz has been in the public eye for years, so we’ve literally watched her transformation before our very eyes. She was a child star, so being a celebrity has always been her reality.

That being said, when you look at the old pictures of Nicola next to the most recent ones, it’s a huge change she’s had. “Nicola Peltz’s transformation is one for the books, homegirl had a whole head transplant,” one person on Reddit said, sharing stark different pictures of her.

In her most recent pictures, people have been questioning if Nicola has had any work done. Her lips look completely different and way more full, for example. An expert told MailOnline they believe she may have had lip filler and a lip flip, as well as veneers.

It’s also been rumoured she may have had “facial reshaping”, jawline filler and a nose job, but this hasn’t been confirmed. But, let’s take a look at her varying looks through the years.

2006

Nicola Peltz attended the Deck the Halls film premiere in Los Angeles, with Danny DeVito. She was brunette as a child, and had braces.

2010

Nicola at the The Last Airbender premiere in New York.

2013

At a Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week 2013, Nicola was first rocking her blonde look.

2015

By 2015, Nicola was a full on celeb. She’d been in a number of huge Hollywood movies, her career had taken off and she was being pictured hanging out with the likes of Kendall Jenner and the Hadids.

2019

Nicola at the The Obituary Of Tunde Johnson premiere, at Toronto International Film Festival, Canada. In late 2019, Nicola and Brooklyn Beckham started dating. By 2020, they were engaged.

2022

In April 2022, Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham got married. At the time, they signed a secret prenup that meant Brooklyn will not gain any of her family wealth if they were to split. Nicola’s businessman and investor father is worth an ­estimated £1.2billion.

Today

Now, Nicola is getting involved in all sorts of family scandals and gossip. Life really does come at you fast!

