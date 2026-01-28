The Tab

From then to now, the wild transformation Nicola Peltz has had through the years

‘Homegirl had a whole head transplant’

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Nicola Peltz has been in the public eye for years, so we’ve literally watched her transformation before our very eyes. She was a child star, so being a celebrity has always been her reality.

That being said, when you look at the old pictures of Nicola next to the most recent ones, it’s a huge change she’s had. “Nicola Peltz’s transformation is one for the books, homegirl had a whole head transplant,” one person on Reddit said, sharing stark different pictures of her.

In her most recent pictures, people have been questioning if Nicola has had any work done. Her lips look completely different and way more full, for example. An expert told MailOnline they believe she may have had lip filler and a lip flip, as well as veneers.

It’s also been rumoured she may have had “facial reshaping”, jawline filler and a nose job, but this hasn’t been confirmed. But, let’s take a look at her varying looks through the years.

2006

Nicola Peltz transformation before and after

via Picture Perfect/Shutterstock

Nicola Peltz attended the Deck the Halls film premiere in Los Angeles, with Danny DeVito. She was brunette as a child, and had braces.

2010

via Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock

Nicola at the The Last Airbender premiere in New York.

2013

via Joseph Kerlakian/Shutterstock

At a Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week 2013, Nicola was first rocking her blonde look.

2015

via Broadimage/Shutterstock

By 2015, Nicola was a full on celeb. She’d been in a number of huge Hollywood movies, her career had taken off and she was being pictured hanging out with the likes of Kendall Jenner and the Hadids.

2019

Nicola Peltz transformation before and after

via imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Nicola at the The Obituary Of Tunde Johnson premiere, at Toronto International Film Festival, Canada. In late 2019, Nicola and Brooklyn Beckham started dating. By 2020, they were engaged.

2022

via DNPhotography/ABACA/Shutterstock

In April 2022, Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham got married. At the time, they signed a secret prenup that meant Brooklyn will not gain any of her family wealth if they were to split. Nicola’s businessman and investor father is worth an ­estimated £1.2billion.

Today

Now, Nicola is getting involved in all sorts of family scandals and gossip. Life really does come at you fast!

Elected York graduate keeps Labour in majority on the City of York council

Esme Hills

Anna Perret elected to serve the student-populated Heworth

Pub that barred Cambridge University controversial women’s soc founder issues apology

Esther Knowles

The Prince of Wales admitted ‘Thea should not have been barred on the grounds of her views and beliefs’

Liverpool student accused of killing best friend says he has ‘no memory’ of fatal crash

Francesca Eke

Christopher Tromp, a Newcastle University student, died in 2023 after the car hit a tree

Pro-Palestine protesters stage sit-in calling for Cambridge University arms divestment

Alexander Newman

Cambridge4Palestine gathered on the Sidgwick Site in anticipation of a university council vote next week

Heated Rivalry Connor Storrie resurfaced videos

These old resurfaced videos of Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie are so cute, and I’m crying

Suchismita Ghosh

He has now addressed the viral videos

the traitors season four cast a nice selfie from jade's instagram

The Traitors season four cast’s Instagram follower counts prove who the real winners are

Claudia Cox

Who knew Amanda had so many fans?

The Duffer brothers are releasing a new Netflix show, and yes, people already hate it

Hebe Hancock

It’s being utterly DRAGGED

Maya Jama only follows three of the All Stars girlies on Instagram and it’s so shady

Ellissa Bain

Savage!

I had a psychotic episode for months and ChatGPT fed my delusions, here’s what happened

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘AI psychosis can happen to anyone’

Need to spot a Fallowfield boy? Here are five items that make up their everyday uniform

Rebecca Pattni

Beware

