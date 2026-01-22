All the strict rules guests were forced to follow at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding

3 hours ago

After his bombshell statement regarding his drama with his family, Brooklyn Beckham and his 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz have been back in the spotlight. It’s been a massive week.

For months, years even, there have been rumours of a feud in the Beckham camp. Then, earlier this week, Brooklyn dropped a statement in which he said he has no intentions of reconciling with his family, and claimed they have “controlled narratives”. Brooklyn claimed that his parents David and Victoria tried “endlessly” to ruin his relationship with Nicola Peltz.

In his statement, he also made a lot of claims about his wedding day. He claimed his mother Victoria cancelled making Nicola’s dress “in the eleventh hour” and called him “evil”. He later added: “In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife, but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead.

“She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life. We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment.”

Now, more details about what went on at the wedding have been revealed. It’s been said guests had to sign an NDA, as the wedding was going to be covered by Vogue. As per The Sun, Victoria, David and the other Beckham children were “surprised and unhappy” with this.

As well as the NDA meaning they couldn’t post or share details about the wedding, there were a bunch of other rules guests at the now infamous Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz wedding had to follow.

They had their phone taken off them on the day, to be sure details of the NDA were followed. A source explained: “It’s standard practice with Vogue, but it was a huge source of tension in the run up to the wedding – the Beckhams were seriously insulted that they were asked to sign the NDAs and couldn’t share their own footage of the day.

“That was definitely a boiling point – it just added to all of the issues in the run up to the wedding. The dress, the table arrangement and then the NDA … it was all anyone was talking about.

“Everyone is now being reminded of the iron-clad NDAs with steep financial penalties they all signed when attending the wedding which means they’re not allowed to share any details and certainly not share any video footage of the event.”

When the 500 guests handed over their phones they were given flip phones instead, that they could only take very low quality photos on. The use of social media was banned, and despite the flip phones being handed out, guests were urged not to take photos. Retro!

Featured image via Shutterstock.