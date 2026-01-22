Nicola Peltz sent damning message to Beckham family just hours before Brooklyn’s statement

5 hours ago

Everywhere you look there are updates on the Beckham/Peltz drama. This has been brewing for years, and now we finally have some concrete answers as to what’s been going on between the families. But it turns out just hours before Brooklyn dropped his mega statement, Nicola Peltz sent a pretty clear message to the Beckham family.

Earlier this week, Brooklyn Beckham dropped the statement nobody was expecting. I don’t know about you, but I thought this ongoing family drama would remain just that, and we’d never really get any answers from them themselves about what had been going on. But, we did.

Brooklyn said after years of gossip about tensions between his family and his wife Nicola, he has no intentions of reconciling with his family. He claimed they have “controlled narratives” and that his parents David and Victoria tried “endlessly” to ruin his relationship with Nicola Peltz.

He went on to describe more of what went down on his wedding day, including allegations that his mother Victoria “danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone.” Brooklyn said he’d “never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.”

We might have thought that his statement was a bombshell, but it would appear Nicola was setting the way hours before. Just two days before the statement dropped, Nicola posted a very pointed photo to show where her loyalties lie.

She very clearly displayed a tattoo on her torso. The tattoo, which was written in Yiddish, translates to “family first”. She has also continued to post photos with just Brooklyn, or just her family.

An insider has shed more light on the current mood of things, and told Daily Mail that Brooklyn calls his parents “by their first names now.” They added he “doesn’t think estrangement is a bad thing at all.”

The source said instead Brooklyn “sees it as him setting boundaries, taking care of himself, watching out for his own mental health.” Brooklyn “knows it hurts them,” but he doesn’t “really care right about now.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook. Featured image via Instagram and ABACA/Shutterstock.