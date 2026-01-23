Victoria Beckham is now hiring a social media executive and her timing is impeccable

She wants someone who is ‘calm under pressure’

Amid all the ongoing drama and PR crisis with her family, Victoria Beckham is hiring for a social media executive to join her brand. I can’t get over the timing of this.

By now, we’ve all seen the bombshell statement Brooklyn Beckham posted about his family, and their ongoing feud. Brooklyn said after years of tensions between his family and his wife Nicola, he has no intentions of reconciling with his family. He claimed they have “controlled narratives” and that his parents David and Victoria tried “endlessly” to ruin his relationship with Nicola Peltz.

He went particularly in on his mother Victoria, and claimed she “danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone” at their wedding. Brooklyn said he’d “never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.”

Now, as this ongoing PR disaster bubbles on, Victoria Beckham is hiring a social media executive for her company. Of course, the two things aren’t directly linked, just the timing is absolutely divine.

The job is for a full time social media executive, who focuses on the brand’s Twitter account, based in London. The pay range is listed as between £36,000 and £60,000.

“Be part of a dynamic team shaping luxury storytelling on social media,” the listing reads. “Create engaging social media content and manage the brand’s digital presence.” The brand is looking for someone with “experience in social media, strong writing skills, and a passion for fashion.”

It adds: “The ideal candidate combines strong editorial instinct with operational discipline, demonstrating excellent visual taste, copywriting ability, and an understanding of the luxury digital landscape. Confident communicating with senior stakeholders and VIP talent; they approach every interaction with professionalism, discretion, and meticulous attention to detail.”

Given what’s happening at the moment, it’s slightly ironic to see Victoria Beckham is hiring someone who is “calm under pressure with strong organisational skills and attention to detail.”

In terms of the day-to-day this person will be “managing global social accounts and delivering engaging, brand-right content.” They will also keep an eye on analytics, and how brand Beckham is performing.

Think you might be up for it?

