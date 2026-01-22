The Tab

Guys, the Beckham and Peltz families’ net worths are MASSIVELY different and I’m shook

Brooklyn will be just fine without his parents

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

While we’ve spent decades viewing Posh and Becks as the pinnacle of British wealth and celebrity status, the recent bombshell Instagram stories from Brooklyn Peltz Beckham have highlighted a massive, billion-dollar elephant in the room.

There is a staggering difference in wealth between these two dynasties, and for the first time, it looks like Brooklyn is choosing the family with the significantly larger bank account.

In a series of shock posts that have rocked the internet, Brooklyn made his stance clear by announcing that Brand Beckham is officially dead to him. He insisted that he has been silent for years amid the rumored family feud and stated that he has no desire to reconcile with his parents. The eldest Beckham son claimed he had been controlled by his family for most of his life and accused them of valuing public promotion and social media endorsements above actual family love.

While cutting off David and Victoria might mean losing his connection to the iconic Beckham brand, Brooklyn is far from heading for the job centre.

Make no mistake, David and Victoria are doing incredibly well. As of 2025, the couple is valued at around £500 million, a fortune built on David’s massive stake in Inter Miami CF and Victoria’s fashion and beauty empire. Their lifestyle is supported by a property portfolio that includes a luxury Miami penthouse, a Cotswolds retreat, and a multi-million pound mansion in London’s exclusive Holland Park.

They are the definition of celebrity royalty, yet when their finances are compared to Nicola’s father, their half-a-billion pound fortune starts to look like pocket change.

Nelson Peltz, the head of the Peltz empire, is operating on a level that dwarfs the Beckhams entirely. According to Forbes, the 83-year-old businessman has a net worth of approximately £1.6 billion. As a founding partner of a massive investment fund and a non-executive chairman of giant companies like Wendy’s and Sysco, his wealth puts him in the billionaire bracket that the Beckhams have yet to reach.

While the Beckhams own impressive houses, the Peltz family lives on a £250 million oceanfront estate in Palm Beach and a 130-acre New York property that features its own indoor ice rink and a helipad for Nelson’s private jets.

Even on an individual level, Brooklyn’s wife Nicola far outmatches him in terms of personal wealth. While Brooklyn is worth a respectable £7.4 million from his various modeling deals and his new luxury hot sauce brand Cloud23, Nicola is estimated to be worth around £37 million.

Ultimately, Brooklyn’s decision to walk away from his parents seems much less risky when you consider the scale of the empire he has married into: It’s clear that Brooklyn will be just fine regardless of whether he ever speaks to them again.

Featured image credit: Instagram

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

