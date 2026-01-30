Uh-oh, he’s back! Brooklyn Beckham delivers his ‘extra-special’ spaghetti bolognese recipe

4 hours ago

Just when the internet was beginning to heal, Brooklyn Beckham has returned to the kitchen with yet another cooking video.

After a brief TikTok hiatus following his very public family fallout, the 26-year-old re-emerged this week with what he proudly called an “extra-special spaghetti bolognese”. The only problem? There was no spaghetti. At all. Not a rogue strand.

Brooklyn shared the video on Instagram on Tuesday, marking his first cooking post since dropping a bombshell statement about his parents. It was a bold creative choice, if you view recipes as mere suggestions.

When commenters understandably asked why the key ingredient was missing, Brooklyn calmly replied: “I was going to use spaghetti but ran out xx”, which somehow raises more questions than it answers.

A rich history of culinary confusion

This is not Brooklyn Beckham’s first offence against food. In fact, his cooking “career”, a term he himself has used, has become one of the internet’s most reliable sources of unintentional comedy.

Despite having no formal training, Brooklyn has spent the last few years presenting himself as a chef across various platforms. Recently, he’s made shepherd’s pie in a ginormous frying pan, and paired chicken nuggets with caviar.

He launched Cookin’ With Brooklyn in 2021, a Facebook Watch series that introduced the world to his unique approach to cooking: Expensive ingredients, basic outcomes, and the confidence of a man who has never once been told “no”.

Since then, he’s released a hot sauce brand, partnered with delivery platforms, and consistently uploaded recipes that feel less like meals and more like performance art.

The spaghetti incident

Back to the bolognese. In the video, Brooklyn carefully walks viewers through his process, describing the dish as “special” while assembling what is essentially a meat sauce having an identity crisis. There’s nothing special, just minced meat, sauce, and Brooklyn’s unwavering belief in himself.

And then there was the chicken “parmesan”

This comes hot on the heels of Brooklyn’s infamous “chicken parmesan” (did you mean parmigiana?), which was immediately alarming anyone who has ever eaten food.

Instead of using a chicken breast, Brooklyn opted for minced chicken, which he flattened into a sad little patty. He then smashed a tin of chopped tomatoes with his bare hands (because utensils are for civilians), before creating an egg wash using six eggs. Six. Eggs.

From seawater pasta to supercar chef

Brooklyn’s greatest hits include boiling pasta in seawater while on a yacht, blowtorching a grilled cheese, and being dragged online for recipes so basic they border on parody: Omelettes, bacon sandwiches, jacket potatoes with beans and cheese.

@brooklynbeckham Let’s warm up a bit with an OG comfort food… the Jacket Potato! Crispy on the outside, soft and steamy on the inside, loaded with the classics, and of course with an added spicy touch 🤏 Who’s got this recipe in their lineup for the holidays?? @Cloud23 Inspo @spudbros ♬ original sound – Brooklyn Beckham

And yet, through it all, Brooklyn persists.

In 2022, TikToker Daniel Mac approached him while he was sitting in a red McLaren P1, reportedly worth around $1.2 million and thought to belong to dad David Beckham. When asked what he does for a living, Brooklyn paused before confidently replying: “I’m a chef.”

Internet lore in real time

At 26, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham has had more career reinventions than most people have pairs of shoes. He’s been a footballer, an art photographer, a published monograph author, a barista, an influencer, and now — against all odds — a chef.

His food content sits in a very specific corner of #FoodTok: One where privilege meets enthusiasm, technique goes to die, and you just can’t look away. It’s not just cooking; it’s a live demonstration of what happens when confidence outpaces competence.

And with his spaghetti-less spaghetti bolognese, Brooklyn has once again reminded us why we keep watching. Not because it’s good, but because it’s incredible.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: TikTok/@BrooklynBeckham