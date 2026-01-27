Is there beef between Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz-Beckham? The ‘throuple’ explained

3 hours ago

For a hot minute, Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz-Beckham looked like the kind of celebrity besties who would be inseparable forever. Selena wasn’t just close to Nicola, she was also firmly embedded in Nicola’s married life with Brooklyn Beckham.

The trio were constantly photographed together, holidayed as a group, and Selena even joked that they were a “throuple”. Slightly odd? Sure. But at the time, it seemed harmless.

Their friendship began in late 2022 after they connected at the Academy Museum Gala that October. From there, things escalated quickly. Selena, Nicola and Brooklyn were suddenly everywhere together, vacations, holidays, red carpets, and even matching tattoos. People were convinced this was a ride-or-die friendship.

Fast forward to now, and the internet is convinced something went very wrong.

People had already noticed cracks by 2025. Selena skipped Nicola and Brooklyn’s vow renewal in August, and later, the Beckhams didn’t attend Selena’s wedding to Benny Blanco. Naturally, people started talking.

However, insiders were quick to shut down any dramatic narrative. A source told People: “There’s no bad blood. Relationships evolve, and it’s true they’re not as close as they once were, but there wasn’t any one thing that happened.” The same source added: “There’s nothing but love and well wishes from them for Selena and Benny.”

That didn’t stop gossip accounts from escalating things.

In October 2025, an unverified X account made a much more serious allegation, claiming Selena had crossed boundaries with Brooklyn. According to a theory that spread from Reddit, Selena allegedly became “too flirty” with Nicola’s husband, leaning into the “throuple” jokes in a way Nicola wasn’t comfortable with. The claim suggested Nicola cut Selena off once she felt things had gone too far.

Adding fuel to the fire, Page Six reported that Nicola and Brooklyn were never expected to attend Selena’s Santa Barbara wedding, with sources saying the friendship had cooled well before then.

Social media behaviour hasn’t helped calm things down either. Nicola appears to have deleted many of the Instagram posts where she publicly praised Selena, although some photos of them together remain. They still follow each other, so it’s far from a total digital wipe.

Nicola also quietly edited an old birthday post, removing photos with Selena and changing the caption. All of this is also unfolding while Brooklyn Beckham’s relationship with his famous family has been under scrutiny, putting his friendships, and his marriage, firmly under the microscope.

The Tab has reached out to representatives of Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz-Beckham for comment.

