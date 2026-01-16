Dark truth behind singer Sienna Rose, who has millions of listeners including Selena Gomez

3 hours ago

Sienna Rose is an up-and-coming soul singer who has been blowing up recently, but there might be more to the story.

Okay, who is viral singer Sienna Rose?

If you’re someone who likes R&B or soul music, you might’ve heard Sienna Rose slip into your Spotify recommendations in the last year. She has one album out, called Honey On The Moon, which heavily features an artist called Let Babylon Burn. In just a couple of years of making music, Sienna has gained 3 million monthly listeners and even had a song featured on the Viral Top 50 Spotify playlist.

Lots of attention has been brought back to the artist in the past couple of days, after Selena Gomez shared an Instagram post featuring Sienna’s song “Where Your Warmth Begins.”

As of three days ago, Sienna was an “anonymous” artist. Her old Spotify biography said she was an “anonymous soul singer”, but that’s now been taken out as she’s allegedly launched an Instagram account. Two days ago, a new Instagram account called @siennarosely launched, claiming to be the honest Sienna and sharing Reels promoting her music and lip-syncing to her songs.

Lots of people believe Sienna Rose is actually AI-generated

The account, which claims to be Sienna, shared a video celebrating Selena Gomez using her song for her Golden Globes photo dump. However, lots of people in the comments on X and Reddit have been speculating that “Sienna” is actually an AI artist, and that all her videos are AI-generated. Her videos have the tell-tale signs of AI tools, including an overly smooth quality and weird, inconsistent lighting.

Comments questioning the reality of Sienna are quickly disappearing from her Instagram, but there are still lots of tweets spreading the debate.

“AI is crazy because why is Sienna Rose this good?! I’m pissed because this is the type of music you go listen to live, smh,” said one person.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sienna Rose (@siennarosely)

None of the people in the Instagram posts Sienna shares have come out to clarify the rumours, and she has continued to post Reels promoting her music in the middle of all the speculation.

In a statement given to the Daily Mail, a Spotify spokesperson said: “AI is a fast-moving shift for the entire music industry, and it’s not always possible to draw a simple line between ‘AI’ and ‘non-AI’ music.”

“Spotify is focused on actions that guard against harmful AI use cases, including removing spam and deceptive content, strengthening enforcement against impersonation and unauthorised voice cloning, and supporting industry-standard AI disclosures in music credits. Spotify does not create or own any music, and does not promote or penalise tracks created using AI tools.”

The Tab has reached out to Sienna Rose for comment.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via @siennarosely on Instagram