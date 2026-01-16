The Tab

Dark truth behind singer Sienna Rose, who has millions of listeners including Selena Gomez

It’s getting scary

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Trends

Sienna Rose is an up-and-coming soul singer who has been blowing up recently, but there might be more to the story.

Okay, who is viral singer Sienna Rose?

If you’re someone who likes R&B or soul music, you might’ve heard Sienna Rose slip into your Spotify recommendations in the last year. She has one album out, called Honey On The Moon, which heavily features an artist called Let Babylon Burn. In just a couple of years of making music, Sienna has gained 3 million monthly listeners and even had a song featured on the Viral Top 50 Spotify playlist.

Lots of attention has been brought back to the artist in the past couple of days, after Selena Gomez shared an Instagram post featuring Sienna’s song “Where Your Warmth Begins.”

As of three days ago, Sienna was an “anonymous” artist. Her old Spotify biography said she was an “anonymous soul singer”, but that’s now been taken out as she’s allegedly launched an Instagram account. Two days ago, a new Instagram account called @siennarosely launched, claiming to be the honest Sienna and sharing Reels promoting her music and lip-syncing to her songs.

Lots of people believe Sienna Rose is actually AI-generated

The account, which claims to be Sienna, shared a video celebrating Selena Gomez using her song for her Golden Globes photo dump. However, lots of people in the comments on X and Reddit have been speculating that “Sienna” is actually an AI artist, and that all her videos are AI-generated. Her videos have the tell-tale signs of AI tools, including an overly smooth quality and weird, inconsistent lighting.

Comments questioning the reality of Sienna are quickly disappearing from her Instagram, but there are still lots of tweets spreading the debate.

“AI is crazy because why is Sienna Rose this good?! I’m pissed because this is the type of music you go listen to live, smh,” said one person.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sienna Rose (@siennarosely)

None of the people in the Instagram posts Sienna shares have come out to clarify the rumours, and she has continued to post Reels promoting her music in the middle of all the speculation.

In a statement given to the Daily Mail, a Spotify spokesperson said: “AI is a fast-moving shift for the entire music industry, and it’s not always possible to draw a simple line between ‘AI’ and ‘non-AI’ music.”

“Spotify is focused on actions that guard against harmful AI use cases, including removing spam and deceptive content, strengthening enforcement against impersonation and unauthorised voice cloning, and supporting industry-standard AI disclosures in music credits. Spotify does not create or own any music, and does not promote or penalise tracks created using AI tools.”

The Tab has reached out to Sienna Rose for comment.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via @siennarosely on Instagram

More on: AI Celebrity Music Selena Gomez Viral
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Trends
RECOMMENDED READ

Russell Crowe had badass seven-word response as someone predicted Oscar nomination for Nuremberg

The New Zealand icon might be onto something

LeoVegas

Read Next

Guys, the disturbing ‘honey scene’ in Marty Supreme is actually based on a true story

All the details of the historic beef between Love Island’s Helena and Charlie fully explained

OnlyFans model Maria Kovalchuk life Norway now

OnlyFans model Maria Kovalchuk’s life in Norway now after being left with a broken spine in Dubai

Latest

Molly-Mae’s Adidas collab isn’t even out and it’s already getting dragged for being boring

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I have to agree

Body broker

This is how much your body parts would sell for, as ‘body brokers’ are exposed

Kieran Galpin

I kinda need my spine though

grads who maybe just got grades for their degrees at uni of lancashire and then university of manchester

Exposed: The UK universities handing out the most inflated grades for degrees

Claudia Cox

Erm, so many Russell Group unis are on this list

The Traitors contestants’ body language ‘proves’ who will win show, according to an expert

Hebe Hancock

It gives away a LOT

Henry and his fiancée OnlyFans creator Annie Knight

My fiancée sleeps with hundreds of men at a time for OnlyFans, but I think it’s very professional

Hayley Soen

Henry said despite Annie sleeping with other men for work, she is ‘fiercely loyal’

The hilarious reason these six The Traitors cast members look unbelievably familiar

Ellissa Bain

This is where you’ve seen them before

Dark truth behind singer Sienna Rose, who has millions of listeners including Selena Gomez

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s getting scary

Heated

Pucking hot: All of Heated Rivalry’s spicy scenes, ranked by how much you’ll need a cold shower

Kieran Galpin

And the exact time stamps, because we’re good like that

The Traitors’ Harriet reveals what we didn’t see during *that* outburst at Roxy

Hebe Hancock

Apparently there was a lot cut

The ages of Love Island All Stars 2026 cast now, compared to how old they were the first time

Hayley Soen

It’s been over seven years for some

Molly-Mae’s Adidas collab isn’t even out and it’s already getting dragged for being boring

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I have to agree

Body broker

This is how much your body parts would sell for, as ‘body brokers’ are exposed

Kieran Galpin

I kinda need my spine though

grads who maybe just got grades for their degrees at uni of lancashire and then university of manchester

Exposed: The UK universities handing out the most inflated grades for degrees

Claudia Cox

Erm, so many Russell Group unis are on this list

The Traitors contestants’ body language ‘proves’ who will win show, according to an expert

Hebe Hancock

It gives away a LOT

Henry and his fiancée OnlyFans creator Annie Knight

My fiancée sleeps with hundreds of men at a time for OnlyFans, but I think it’s very professional

Hayley Soen

Henry said despite Annie sleeping with other men for work, she is ‘fiercely loyal’

The hilarious reason these six The Traitors cast members look unbelievably familiar

Ellissa Bain

This is where you’ve seen them before

Dark truth behind singer Sienna Rose, who has millions of listeners including Selena Gomez

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s getting scary

Heated

Pucking hot: All of Heated Rivalry’s spicy scenes, ranked by how much you’ll need a cold shower

Kieran Galpin

And the exact time stamps, because we’re good like that

The Traitors’ Harriet reveals what we didn’t see during *that* outburst at Roxy

Hebe Hancock

Apparently there was a lot cut

The ages of Love Island All Stars 2026 cast now, compared to how old they were the first time

Hayley Soen

It’s been over seven years for some