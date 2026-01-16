The Tab

Guys, the disturbing ‘honey scene’ in Marty Supreme is actually based on a true story

It’s really shocking

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

A24’s Marty Supreme has officially landed, and while Timothée Chalamet’s Marty Mauser is loosely based on the real-life 1940s ping-pong legend Marty Reisman, there are other-real life scenes and characters too.

A24

In the film, Marty recounts how a fellow prisoner, a talented ping-pong player named Béla, was tasked with disarming bombs during his time in Auschwitz. During one mission in the woods, Béla found beehives and covered his body in honey. He returned to the barracks, allowing his fellow prisoners to lick the honey from his skin for nourishment. 

As it turns out, the truth is actually just as wild and devastating as the film.

It’s based on a real person called Alex Ehrlich

The character of Béla is inspired by a man named Alojzy “Alex” Ehrlich.

In Reisman’s autobiography (which Josh Safdie basically used as his Bible for this film), he writes about Ehrlich, a Polish Jewish champion who was sent to Auschwitz after being caught with a radio transmitter.

According to Reisman’s book, Ehrlich was given “special” treatment in the camps, which, in the context of the Holocaust, is a very loose term. Because the Nazis recognized him as a world-class athlete, he was spared from the gas chambers and given the terrifying job of diffusing bombs.

Reisman wrote: “Once Ehrlich was defusing a bomb when he found a honeycomb nearby. He smeared the honey all over his body and when he got back to camp, inmates licked the honey off his body for nourishment.”

Josh Safdie told The Guardian that this specific anecdote hit him harder than most history books: “I learned more about the Holocaust in that little story than from some movies that are only about the Holocaust.”

A24

He was known as the ‘King of Chiselers’

Beyond the trauma of the war, the real Alex Ehrlich was a total menace on the table tennis court. He was known as a “chiseler”, essentially a player who refuses to attack and just keeps the ball in play until their opponent literally collapses from exhaustion.

At the 1936 World Championships, Alex and his opponent played a single point for two hours and 12 minutes. Two. Hours. The referee actually had to be replaced because he strained his neck watching the ball go back and forth.

The match ended when his opponent literally snapped, threw his paddle across the room, and ran out of the building screaming.

What does the scene actually mean?

Some critics see the honey scene as a “this is who we are” moment for the characters, while others see it as a metaphor for the entire movie, taking insane, life-threatening risks for the smallest, “sweetest” victories.

Whether you found it moving or just deeply uncomfortable, it’s one of those rare moments where the real-life history is somehow even more unbelievable than the A24 script.

Featured image credit: A24

Latest

Exactly how they filmed the raunchy bedroom scenes in Heated Rivalry – were any props used?

Suchismita Ghosh

There’s three sex scenes in every episode

Here’s what your favourite pub says about you as an Exeter student

Edward Brooke

Your choice of pub says a lot more about you than you might think…

A full messy recap of what went down between Millie and Liam, as she goes on All Stars

Ellissa Bain

She keeps saying how ‘single’ she is

Universities warn new guidance will be a ‘safeguarding issue’ for trans scholars

Elizabeth Chapman

‘People are going to get hurt’

London universities join growing list of institutions pushed into financial deficit

Lynn Tan

45 per cent of UK universities reported deficits in 2025-2026

Pamela Anderson wants Seth Rogen to apologise to her for this one heartbreaking reason

Hebe Hancock

She felt ‘yucky’ seeing him at the Golden Globes

traitors jade cardigan

Jade served us another cardigan on The Traitors, and this one might not bankrupt you

Claudia Cox

The price tag is an improvement on the £420 rainbow cardigan

What Love Island’s Tanya says about Shaq’s lap dance, after that confusing All Stars convo

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘If I get embarrassed, I’m out’

Nintendo Switch 2 Animal Crossing update

People are panicking over the Animal Crossing Switch 2 update – so here’s how to actually get it

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s not showing for everyone

Omg, the Salford students who took the Harry Styles poster have hung it in their flat

Isobelle McGrail

Do ‘We Belong Together’ or in a Manchester student flat?

