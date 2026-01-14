The Tab

Robert Pattinson secretly has a part in Marty Supreme and I totally missed it

How did I not notice?

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Marty Supreme has massive film stars Timothée Chalamet and Gwyneth Paltrow in it, but  Robert Pattinson was also in the film in a moment that’s just been revealed.

The high-paced sports drama has a cast full of A-list Hollywood actors and has been getting loads of recognition this awards season. Timothée has already won a Golden Globe and a Critics’ Choice Award for his role as Marty Mauser, the cocky and ambitious table tennis athlete.

But one huge actor was in this film, and we totally missed it. During a talk at London’s BFI cinema, Marty Supreme director Josh Safdie revealed that Robert Pattinson had a sneaky feature.

“No one knows this, but that voice — the commentator, the umpire — is Pattinson,” Josh said. “It’s like a little easter egg. Nobody knows about that. … He came and watched some stuff, and I was like, I don’t know any British people. So he’s the umpire.”

In one of the scenes, where we see Timothée playing table-tennis at Wembley Arena, the commentator voice we hear is the background is actually Robert. How iconic!

Timothée and Robert have actually been in a film together – they both played major roles in the Netflix film, The King, back in 2019. They’re also going to be in the next Dune film, with Robert entering the franchise as a villain named Scytale.

Josh spoke about the first time he ever met Timothée in the same interview, back in 2017 at a party for his film, Good Time.

“An agent came up to me and said, ‘I want to introduce you to the next superstar,’ which is already a red flag,” he said. “And he’s got these wide eyes and he’s like in the corner of the room, there but not where he wants to be, and he just had this supreme vision of himself. He was like Timmy Supreme, and it was intense.”

