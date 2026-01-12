The Tab

Kylie Jenner ignored by even more celebrities at the Golden Globes 2026, and it’s tragic

The videos are so cringe

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Kylie Jenner went to the Golden Globes last night as Timothée’s date, but it looks like she’s still being ignored by other celebrities.

The millionaire has been dating Timothée for the past three years. Even though they keep their relationship quite private, he’s consistently shouted her out as his “partner” in his award ceremony speeches and always brings her along.

In a viral clip going around social media, Timothée is greeted by Marty Supreme co-star Odessa A’zion. Kylie appears to go in for a kiss on the cheek, but Odessa pulls back, making Kylie look away and smile awkwardly.

“God, what do they have against Kylie? At award shows, they keep refusing to greet her,” a tweet sharing the video said.

“How bad it looks when there are two people together and they only greet ONE, it’s a lack of manners,” said one reply.

“It’s fine that Kylie doesn’t belong to that world, but she at least deserves a greeting out of politeness,” said another.

Reports from the night also claim that that Marty Supreme director Josh Safdie director snubbed Kylie when he greeted Timothée, adding to the awkward vibes from the night.

At last year’s Golden Globes, Kylie famously got ignored by The Substance actress Demi Moore. The clips was everywhere, as it seemed like Demi purposely ignored Kylie. Sources close to Demi Moore at the time clarified that Demi chose to not acknowledge Kylie as they have “different values”, but it’s not necessarily a snub.

“Demi doesn’t know Kylie. Demi raised her children in a much different manner than the Kardashians were raised, and they have different values,” they told the Daily Mail.

“Demi is an actress. Kylie was there because she is dating Timothée Chalamet. Demi respects Timothée and admires his talent. It was not a snub though. She simply didn’t even acknowledge her presence.”

You’d think three years into their relationship, Hollywood actors would be used to seeing Kylie Jenner at these awards shows, but it seems like they’re still getting used to welcoming the Kardashian. Let’s hope the Oscars go better for her.

Featured image via @kyliejenner on Instagram

