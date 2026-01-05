The Tab

Marty Supreme’s Odessa A’zion finally addresses those wig rumors, and people aren’t happy

Either way, I’m obsessed with it

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

If you’ve watched Marty Supreme recently, you probably also gawped at character Rachel Mizler’s gorgeous hair. With all these premieres and red-carpet appearances going on, everyone’s been talking about the exact same thing: Whether the Marty Supreme actress Odessa A’zion is rocking a god-tier perm or the most expensive wig in history.

Well, the 25-year-old has finally addressed the wig allegations, but her explanation has sparked a whole new wave of backlash.

Speaking to Deadline on the 2026 Critics Choice Awards red carpet, Odessa didn’t hold back. “There’s a whole debate, ‘Is it a wig? Is it not?’ I guess we’ll never know. No, I’m kidding,” she joked.

She then dropped the truth: “The gag is the L.A. premiere [of Marty Supreme] was a wig and [for] the New York premiere, it took me five hours to do my hair and everyone thinks it’s a wig.”

The New York premiere, Shutterstock/Gregory Pace

Case closed, right? Not exactly. It’s her reasoning for not wearing a wig 24/7 that has ruffled feathers.

“You think I can afford a wig like that and wear it all the time?” she told them. “Those are so expensive… I’ve heard wigs can go up to like $20,000 or $30,000. Are you f***ing kidding me? I don’t even have a hair, makeup and stylist because I’m trying to save my money.”

While it sounds like a relatable moment, people were quick to point out that Odessa isn’t exactly struggling. As the daughter of Emmy-winner Pamela Adlon and director Felix Adlon, the “relatable” act isn’t sitting well with everyone, especially considering she’s currently starring opposite Timothée Chalamet in one of the biggest movies of the year.

The L.A premiere, Shutterstock/John Salangsang

“So you wore a wig for one of the premieres but you can’t afford one? Just say the hair isn’t real it’s not that deep,” one person commented. Others pointed out the irony of a millionaire “nepo baby” claiming she can’t afford a glam team.

Whether it’s a wig, a five-hour styling session, or just really good genetics, the speculation is officially louder than the curls themselves.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Shutterstock/John Salangsang, Gregory Pace

More on: Celebrity Film Viral
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

Will Smith sued court documents

Will Smith is being sued by his ex-violinist after disturbing claims emerge in court documents

These before and after pictures show the drastic transformation JoJo Siwa has had in 2025

Timothée Chalamet dragged for ‘extreme’ step he took to get into Marty Supreme role

Latest

“It’s so boring to look at”: Exeter residents criticise proposed 10-storey student block

Katie Smith

The giant block of Exeter student flats is being called ‘overbearing’ and ‘boring’ to look at

tara lynn halter top tiktok

From start to finish: Explaining the Tara Lynn halter top controversy that’s all over TikTok

Francesca Eke

‘There ain’t no way that girl’s a nurse’

Guys, there’s a new London club night where men must be six foot tall to enter

Maisy Gledhill

And yes boys, you will be measured on the door

There’s a convincing theory that everyone on this year’s Traitors secretly knows each other

Esther Knowles

The evidence that the series four Traitors contestants are all related is too convincing to ignore

microtrends 2026

Labubus, gingham and leopard print?! TikTok thinks these microtrends will be dumped in 2026

Maisy Gledhill

Leopard print is out and I’m not okay

The Housemaid director hotel scene

Director reveals exactly how The Housemaid’s steamiest scenes were actually filmed

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Our actors were just really free’

Every iconic, awkward and unhinged moment from the Critics Choice Awards 2026

Hebe Hancock

It was so juicy

2025 academic resolutions we’ll all break by week three (Glasgow edition)

Georgia French

The academic weapon to academic victim trajectory.

joe jonas girlfriend

Meet Tatiana Gabriela, Joe Jonas’ hot, model girlfriend he’s literally drooling over

Francesca Eke

They spent New Year’s Eve together with Joe’s daughters

Every small joy that got us through first semester at Glasgow

Georgia French

Thank god we made it

“It’s so boring to look at”: Exeter residents criticise proposed 10-storey student block

Katie Smith

The giant block of Exeter student flats is being called ‘overbearing’ and ‘boring’ to look at

tara lynn halter top tiktok

From start to finish: Explaining the Tara Lynn halter top controversy that’s all over TikTok

Francesca Eke

‘There ain’t no way that girl’s a nurse’

Guys, there’s a new London club night where men must be six foot tall to enter

Maisy Gledhill

And yes boys, you will be measured on the door

There’s a convincing theory that everyone on this year’s Traitors secretly knows each other

Esther Knowles

The evidence that the series four Traitors contestants are all related is too convincing to ignore

microtrends 2026

Labubus, gingham and leopard print?! TikTok thinks these microtrends will be dumped in 2026

Maisy Gledhill

Leopard print is out and I’m not okay

The Housemaid director hotel scene

Director reveals exactly how The Housemaid’s steamiest scenes were actually filmed

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Our actors were just really free’

Every iconic, awkward and unhinged moment from the Critics Choice Awards 2026

Hebe Hancock

It was so juicy

2025 academic resolutions we’ll all break by week three (Glasgow edition)

Georgia French

The academic weapon to academic victim trajectory.

joe jonas girlfriend

Meet Tatiana Gabriela, Joe Jonas’ hot, model girlfriend he’s literally drooling over

Francesca Eke

They spent New Year’s Eve together with Joe’s daughters

Every small joy that got us through first semester at Glasgow

Georgia French

Thank god we made it