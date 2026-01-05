Marty Supreme’s Odessa A’zion finally addresses those wig rumors, and people aren’t happy

3 hours ago

If you’ve watched Marty Supreme recently, you probably also gawped at character Rachel Mizler’s gorgeous hair. With all these premieres and red-carpet appearances going on, everyone’s been talking about the exact same thing: Whether the Marty Supreme actress Odessa A’zion is rocking a god-tier perm or the most expensive wig in history.

Well, the 25-year-old has finally addressed the wig allegations, but her explanation has sparked a whole new wave of backlash.

Speaking to Deadline on the 2026 Critics Choice Awards red carpet, Odessa didn’t hold back. “There’s a whole debate, ‘Is it a wig? Is it not?’ I guess we’ll never know. No, I’m kidding,” she joked.

She then dropped the truth: “The gag is the L.A. premiere [of Marty Supreme] was a wig and [for] the New York premiere, it took me five hours to do my hair and everyone thinks it’s a wig.”

Case closed, right? Not exactly. It’s her reasoning for not wearing a wig 24/7 that has ruffled feathers.

“You think I can afford a wig like that and wear it all the time?” she told them. “Those are so expensive… I’ve heard wigs can go up to like $20,000 or $30,000. Are you f***ing kidding me? I don’t even have a hair, makeup and stylist because I’m trying to save my money.”

While it sounds like a relatable moment, people were quick to point out that Odessa isn’t exactly struggling. As the daughter of Emmy-winner Pamela Adlon and director Felix Adlon, the “relatable” act isn’t sitting well with everyone, especially considering she’s currently starring opposite Timothée Chalamet in one of the biggest movies of the year.

“So you wore a wig for one of the premieres but you can’t afford one? Just say the hair isn’t real it’s not that deep,” one person commented. Others pointed out the irony of a millionaire “nepo baby” claiming she can’t afford a glam team.

Whether it’s a wig, a five-hour styling session, or just really good genetics, the speculation is officially louder than the curls themselves.

Featured image credit: Shutterstock/John Salangsang, Gregory Pace