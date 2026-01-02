Will Smith is being sued by his ex-violinist after disturbing claims emerge in court documents

‘You and I have such a special connection, that I don’t share with anyone else’

5 hours ago

Will Smith is facing legal controversy after new court documents revealed he is being sued by his former touring violinist.

The Hollywood actor and rapper faces allegations of sexual harassment and wrongful termination from Brian King Joseph. Joseph worked on Smith’s Based on a True Story: 2025 tour. Will Smith has strongly denied all claims.

Court documents seen by the Daily Mail state that Joseph rose to fame as a finalist on America’s Got Talent. He began working with Smith after performing for him privately in 2024. He later joined the tour and played on Smith’s latest album.

However, the lawsuit says events took a disturbing turn during a tour stop in Las Vegas in March last year.

Joseph claims he returned to his hotel room at around 11pm and realised someone had entered it. Inside, he says he found a handwritten note addressed to him. The note reportedly read, “Brian, I’ll be back no later [sic] 5:30 just us,” followed by a heart and signed “Stone F.”

Joseph also claims he found wipes, a beer bottle, a red backpack, an earring, hospital discharge paperwork belonging to someone else, and a bottle of HIV medication with another person’s name on it. He says the discovery left him fearing someone would return expecting sexual contact.

Joseph contacted hotel security, called a non-emergency police line, and informed Smith’s management team. He also took photos and requested a room change, stressing that safety was his only concern.

Instead of support, Joseph claims tour management later shamed him. According to the lawsuit, one member of management told him, “Everyone is telling me that what happened to you is a lie, nothing happened, and you made the whole thing up. So tell me, why did you lie and make this up?”

Joseph says the tour fired him shortly afterwards and replaced him.

In the lawsuit, he claims the firing caused severe emotional distress, financial loss, reputational damage, and long-term mental health issues, including PTSD. The court documents also allege Smith “deliberately groomed and primed” him for sexual exploitation.

Joseph further claims he spent significant time alone with Smith during their working relationship. He alleges Smith told him, “You and I have such a special connection, that I don’t share with anyone else.”

Smith’s attorney, Allen B. Grodsky, strongly denied the allegations. He said, “Mr Joseph’s allegations concerning my client are false, baseless, and reckless. They are categorically denied, and we will use all legal means available to address these claims and to ensure that the truth is brought to light.”

Joseph filed the lawsuit this week in Los Angeles and is requesting a jury trial.

