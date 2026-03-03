Family pay tribute to University of East Anglia student who died of rare liver disease

6 hours ago

Family, friends and fellow students at the University of East Anglia have raised more than £8,200 in tribute to third-year psychology student Sam Wainwright, who died just after Christmas.

The 22-year-old from Leavenheath in Suffolk, was born with a rare liver disease called biliary atresia and received a liver transplant at just two years old.

Throughout his life, Sam and his family were supported by Children’s Liver Disease Foundation, now merged with the British Liver Trust, a charity that is dedicated to fighting all childhood liver diseases.

In 2024, Sam raised £1,000 for the charity by running the Helsinki Marathon. Now, those closest to him are continuing that legacy.

His girlfriend, Poppy, who is also a psychology student at UEA, organised an incredible series of fundraising events to support other young people living with liver disease.

“Sam was absolutely the most positive person you could meet,” she said. “He rarely spoke about his health problems. He was far more interested in making the most of life.

“He loved running and I know he’d won medals at the British Transplant Games when he was young. He was always a fun person to be around.”

Sam and Poppy met in their first week at university and were together for just over two years.

“They were a brilliant two years,” Poppy acknowledged. “I have since learned that Sam was planning to propose. Sam was the love of my life so I have no regrets – just a determination to do everything I can to honour his memory in the best way possible.”

After learning of Sam’s long battle with a rare blood disorder, many at UEA were keen to support Poppy and his family.

In January, fellow psychology students organised a bake sale on campus, raising an impressive £670. Plans are now underway for a 22-day fundraising challenge throughout March, reflecting Sam’s 22 years, culminating in a Remembrance Walk at Eaton Park in Norwich on March 22nd.

Sam’s parents, Stuart and Toni, said they have been “positively overwhelmed” by the response.

“We are so proud of Poppy and the psychology students at the UEA for their incredible efforts and fundraising in what has been such a difficult time for us all,” they said.

For Poppy, the fundraising won’t stop there. The couple were due to graduate together this July and she plans to continue raising even more money after finishing university. Her brother Ben, will also run the Brighton Marathon in April in Sam’s memory.

“It’s heartening to think that Sam’s funeral donations, together with what we have raised so far, mean we have already donated £8,200 to a cause which meant a lot to him,” Poppy said.

“That total, together with the amazing support and kindness of fellow students, friends and family in joining in these activities means a great deal to us during a very dark time. Something truly positive will come out of our grief. And I know that is what Sam would have wanted.”

Dan Painter, Public Fundraising Manager at the British Liver Trust, said: “We’ve been extremely moved to see the amazing fundraising which is taking place in Sam’s memory and are truly grateful to all his family and friends for taking this on at such a difficult time- what a wonderful tribute to him.

“The funds raised will be used to provide information and support to families throughout the UK who are affected by childhood liver disease and to be there for young people when they need it most.”

Those wishing to support the fundraising can donate via The British Liver Trust fundraising page set up in Sam’s memory, as well as Ben’s Brighton Marathon JustGiving page.

If you feel affected by this story, please speak to someone or contact Samaritans on 116 123 at any time.

You can contact Anxiety UK on 03444 775 774, Mind on 0300 123 3393, and Calm (Campaign against living miserably, for men aged 15 to 35) on 0800 58 58 58.

UEA students can find support here.

Featured image via British Liver Trust