22-year-old man found guilty of murdering Cambridge summer school student with a knife

Chas Corrigan fatally stabbed a Saudi-Arabian student studying on a foreign placement

A man accused of killing a Saudi-Arabian student on a summer placement has been found guilty of murder.

Last August, Chas Corrigan fatally stabbed Mohammed Algasim using a kitchen knife.

After being stabbed in the neck, Algasim ran from the scene before collapsing. Despite the efforts of paramedics and off-duty doctors, Algasim was pronounced dead at the scene at 12.19am.

The attack took place in Mill Park, close to student accommodation.

CCTV footage shows Corrigan running from the scene after the attack.

On Monday 2nd March, the jury at Cambridge Crown Court found the 22-year-old guilty of murder.

The court’s ruling follows a two week murder trial, in which Corrigan denied the charges.

Although Corrigan admitted to carrying the knife, defence lawyer Jane Osbourne said he “had no intention of using it to cause Mr Algasim any harm” and had “intended to wave it between them”.

Prosecution lawyer Nicholas Hearn claimed Corrigan had been under the influence of drugs and alcohol prior to the incident. He said 20-year old  Mohammed Algasism had “posed no threat to anybody”.

The jury reached the verdict in less than two hours.

Mohammed Algasim, via Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Mohammed Algasim was studying at EF International Language school on a 10 week study placement.

His family have described him as a “young man brimming with enthusiasm, brimming with chivalry and courage.”

“He was a dutiful son, a loving brother, and the leader of the family in spirit, not in appearance. He was cheerful, chivalrous, pure of heart, quick to give, and passionate about others. Over time, he became the family’s charisma, leaving behind an unforgettable legacy in every gathering.

“He was his father’s support, his familiar companion, and the assistant to his uncles and maternal uncles. He was the most compassionate person to ever visit a mother’s heart and the closest to his sisters’ embrace.”

Dale Mepstead, the Detective Inspector leading the investigation, said: “This was a senseless and devastating attack on a young man with his whole life ahead of him. Corrigan armed himself with a knife and chose to carry it onto the streets of Cambridge — a decision that had tragic consequences.”

“I want to thank the members of the public who came forward, as well as the medical professionals who tried desperately to save Mohammed’s life. Our thoughts remain with his family, who have shown incredible strength throughout this investigation.”

If you have been affected by the contents of this article, Cambridge and ARU students can call Cambridge Nightline on 01223 744444 between 7pm and 7am every day.

You can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123. Alternatively, you can contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258. 

Featured Image via Cambridgeshire Police and Wikimedia Commons

