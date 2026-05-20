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An Ode to Love Saves The Day (and how to actually love the day!)

Drink water, dress up, don’t peak at 2pm

Emily Robson | News
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It’s almost that time of year again. As exams drag and the four walls of the library start to close in, Love Saves the Day is the smoke machine and strobe light at the end of the tunnel. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

If DnB isn’t your thing yet, it probably will be by the end of it. If you haven’t already, cancel your plans for 23–24 May and fork out for a ticket that you’ll thank yourself for come Monday morning (well, maybe the following Monday).

Headlined this year by Sub Focus, Rizzle Kicks, Sammy Virji and over 100 more, Ashton Court awaits a footfall of 30,000 ravers per day. I’m here to give you some dos and don’ts to make it through the weekend in one piece and more importantly, enjoy it. 

Dress like it matters (because it does)

This is where Bristol really shows up. Vinted stops being a late-night scroll and becomes something closer to a strategy. The best fits are usually highly random, highly colourful and almost all second hand.

Festival shopping doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg if you know where to look. Ladies, those new boots are beautiful but this a whole day excursion. And boys – a quick word. We all know the formula: Shorts, Nike tee, sunglasses. It’s fine. It’s safe. But please commit to the bit for this one. You don’t have to go full runway, just give us … something.

Phones down

Get the pictures and then just enjoy! It will be a lot more memorable actually watching than gazing up at your phone screen. You don’t need 47 near-identical clips of the same drop. And let’s be honest, who has ever watched a full video back, ever. 

Eat something real and firm the £10 soggy chips

This is where people quietly come undone. You cannot solely run on warm beer and yesterday’s dinner, unfortunately. Sit down for 20 minutes and reset. You’ll come back stronger and your feet will thank you. The difference between a good day and a great one is often just overpriced carbs.

Don’t go all in at 2pm

It’s tempting. The sun’s out, the music’s good, and it’s easy to get carried away. But pace yourself. It’s a long day and the best parts usually come later. 

At least try to get home safe

 

Speaking of getting home, it’s a very different experience to getting there. Everyone is dazed and confused. It’s dark (obviously) and everyone is leaving at the same time instead of slowly dripping in. Cue the Uber Hunger Games. Your best bet on getting back to civilisation is the Love Bus which runs until midnight. Tickets are on the First Bus app.

Have a meeting spot

Signal is patchy at best and there are eight stages (it’s pretty big) so make sure you’ve discussed where to reconvene if any of your friends are swallowed by the crowds!

Charge up

On that note, charge your phone. Not going to explain that one x

Finally, DRINK WATER and have an amazingly splendid magical day filled with love and bass.

Emily Robson | News
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Add as preferred source on Google
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