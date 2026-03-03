Two years on: Family of Jack O’Sullivan believes someone knows about his disappearance

6 hours ago

The family of a Bristol University student who went missing said it believes “somebody does know more” than it does about his disappearance.

Yesterday (2nd March) marked two years since Jack O’Sullivan went missing, and his family are urging the public to recall any new information from the night he vanished

The 22-year-old law student was attending a house party in the Hotwells area, before leaving at around 3am. He was last seen walking along Bennett Way slip road at 3.38am, but has not been seen or heard from since.

From its initial investigations, police believed Jack had most likely entered the river near to where he was walking. Jack’s mother, Catherine O’Sullivan, refutes this, arguing, if this was the case, something would have been recovered.

The river has been searched multiple times, but nothing has ever been found. Oliver Laurence, CEO of Periculum Security and ex-police officer, told Sky News: “There is absolutely no evidence that Jack went into the river”.

All that is known is that after Jack left the party, he was picked up on CCTV walking over Junction Swing Bridge, down Brunel Lock Road, through a carpark and over a bridge on the other side of the water in the direction he came.

Jack’s mum believes he was looking for a taxi home.

Jack’s last known phone tracking location was sent from Granby Hill at 5.40am, taking him further away from the river. His phone remained on network until disconnecting at 6.44am.

Catherine meticulously watched the CCTV provided by police and spotted something which she believes they missed: A figure, which appears to be Jack, walking away from the river and back towards the city centre.

Jack’s family explained Avon and Somerset police adopted the theory Jack had fallen into the river from the beginning of the investigation, and, because of this, neglected other lines of inquiry.

It said it had “lost all faith” in the police, and lodged a formal complaint in 2024 due to the oversights which they believe took place in the investigation.

Avon and Somerset police said: “We know how difficult it is for Jack’s family that, despite extensive enquiries, we have not yet been able to find him and provide the conclusive they so desperately need.

“From the outset we’ve always had a shared aim of finding Jack and this intention has been at the heart of action we’ve taken and the decisions we’ve made.”

His family has set up a GoFundMe to carry out their own private investigation into the disappearance of Jack. As of today, no viable leads have yet been found.

Since his disappearance two years ago, Jack’s family have continued their search for answers. Catherine O’Sullivan told BBC News: “I’ve seen the areas that Jack was walking and I know there are other people in that area… I think it would have been impossible for someone not have noticed something.

“And with the volume of traffic which travels through, even at 3am or 4am in the morning, it could be that someone has inadvertently seen something and not realised the significance even after all this time.

“I genuinely feel that somebody does know more than we do.”

Jack was wearing a Barbour jacket and navy chinos, and was carrying car keys, a wallet, a phone, an airtag and a watch on his person. None of his belongings have ever been found.

If you have any information regarding Jack’s disappearance, you can email Jack’s family’s campaign at [email protected].

You can also contact Avon and Somerset police on the number 101, citing case number 554055172.

Avon and Somerset police have been contacted for comment.

If you have been affected by the contents of this article, you can access Bristol University’s support services here.

You can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123. Alternatively, you can contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

