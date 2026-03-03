Drag Race’s Jane Don’t mysteriously archives all Instagram posts after wave of ‘allegations’

3 hours ago

Drag Race season 18 contestant Jane Don’t has cleared her Instagram and posted an ominous statement about “allegations” in a move that’s completely confusing viewers.

Jane Don’t is on the current season of RuPaul’s Drag Race and has been coming on top of challenges week after week. The Seattle-based drag queen is a fan favourite, and with only a few episodes left until the final, there’s a good chance she’ll come out on top. But Jane has shocked and confused Drag Race viewers with a new, vague statement posted to her Instagram Story.

“I’ve been made aware of some disturbing allegations made about me. I don’t want to rush to address them because I believe the severity deserves a thoughtful response, so I’m taking time to formulate my thoughts. Talk soon,” the statement said.

After sharing this story, Jane cleared her Instagram so now there’s no posts anymore. This serious Instagram Story has immediately caused confusion and worry among Drag Race viewers, as many in the community are confused about what these “allegations” could be about. As of writing this, there are no widely circulated allegations against Jane Don’t that are known by the Drag Race fan communities online.

Some of Jane’s fellow Drag Race contestants have shared tweets bout the alleged allegations, showing support but also making light of them.

“Ugh Jane taking attention away from my elimination is annoying and mean spirited. Ugh,” Athena Dion said.

“Guys Jane needs her peace, that’s my sister. I need you guys to really be on her side when it all comes to light,” Briar Blush said.

Because of these comments by fellow drag queens, people on Reddit are leaning towards this Instagram Story being a joke, or a tease for an upcoming rebrand. In recent years, celebrities have been clearing their Instagram accounts in preparation for new eras or upcoming projects. But for now, we don’t have any confirmation either way on what these “allegations’ supposedly are.

The Tab has reached out to Jane Don’t for comment

