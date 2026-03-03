The Tab

Drag Race’s Jane Don’t mysteriously archives all Instagram posts after wave of ‘allegations’

Other drag queens have spoken out

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Drag Race season 18 contestant Jane Don’t has cleared her Instagram and posted an ominous statement about “allegations” in a move that’s completely confusing viewers.

Jane Don’t is on the current season of RuPaul’s Drag Race and has been coming on top of challenges week after week. The Seattle-based drag queen is a fan favourite, and with only a few episodes left until the final, there’s a good chance she’ll come out on top. But Jane has shocked and confused Drag Race viewers with a new, vague statement posted to her Instagram Story.

“I’ve been made aware of some disturbing allegations made about me. I don’t want to rush to address them because I believe the severity deserves a thoughtful response, so I’m taking time to formulate my thoughts. Talk soon,” the statement said.

After sharing this story, Jane cleared her Instagram so now there’s no posts anymore. This serious Instagram Story has immediately caused confusion and worry among Drag Race viewers, as many in the community are confused about what these “allegations” could be about. As of writing this, there are no widely circulated allegations against Jane Don’t that are known by the Drag Race fan communities online.

Some of Jane’s fellow Drag Race contestants have shared tweets bout the alleged allegations, showing support but also making light of them.

“Ugh Jane taking attention away from my elimination is annoying and mean spirited. Ugh,” Athena Dion said.

“Guys Jane needs her peace, that’s my sister. I need you guys to really be on her side when it all comes to light,” Briar Blush said.

Because of these comments by fellow drag queens, people on Reddit are leaning towards this Instagram Story being a joke, or a tease for an upcoming rebrand. In recent years, celebrities have been clearing their Instagram accounts in preparation for new eras or upcoming projects. But for now, we don’t have any confirmation either way on what these “allegations’ supposedly are.

The Tab has reached out to Jane Don’t for comment

One week on, the BAFTAs fallout is still growing after the live slur broadcast controversy

Hebe Hancock

Alan Cumming said it became a ‘trauma triggering s**tshow’

MAFS UK was ‘relentless’ and ‘I fell into a depression’ says Keye, six months on from show

Hayley Soen

‘Nothing prepared me for MAFS’

love island tom and molly wedding plans

All Stars victors Tom and Molly detail which Love Islanders are involved with their wedding

Claudia Cox

We know who definitely won’t get an invite

Ryan Murphy savagely responds to Love Story controversy after Kennedy family calls him out

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He did not hold back

Rommel Demano/BFA.com/Shutterstock

All the juicy Tom Holland and Zendaya updates as her mum reacts to wedding news

Kieran Galpin

Zendaya’s mum Claire has addressed the news on Instagram

Bridgerton bath scene filmed

Bridgerton stars reveal exactly how Sophie and Benedict’s raunchy bath scene was filmed

Suchismita Ghosh

It led to a painful medical aftermath

The ultimate guide on how to spot a Durham student outside the university bubble

Josephine White

We do tend to stand out

What’s really going on with Jim Carrey, after his rare Paris appearance at César Awards

Hebe Hancock

I’m a bit scared of him

royal holloway student easiest uk universities get into

The 30 downright easiest UK universities to get into in 2026, according to the offer rate

Claudia Cox

Some Russell Group unis are even on this list

Japan zoo shares another major update on Punch the viral monkey and it’s finally good news!

Ellissa Bain

Things are looking up for him

