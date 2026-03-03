The 30 downright easiest UK universities to get into in 2026, according to the offer rate
Some Russell Group unis are even on this list
Are you desperate to spend three years drinking Jägerbombs at student club nights? But, are you worried about your odds of actually getting into a UK university? You might not need to stress so much. Several famous UK universities are much easier to get accepted into than you might guess. At some of the easiest UK universities, the offer rate is so high that fewer than one in ten students are rejected. Really.
The absolute easiest university in the UK to get into is Regent’s University London. This uni dished out offers to 97.7 per cent of people who applied. What do you have to do to get rejected? Surprisingly, the University of Exeter is also pretty easy to get an offer from. This famous Russell Group uni says yes to 87.6 per cent of students.
Remember, the number of students who get offers for a uni is not the same as the number of students who actually end up going to that uni. Sixth-formers can apply for five different unis. When admissions officers dish out offers, they must take into account how many students may miss their predicted grades, and how many students might only be putting their uni down as a back-up.
These stats all come from UCAS, and refer to undergraduate mainstream applications from the 2025 admissions cycle. That’s the batch of students who are freshers right now. Approximately a third of undergrads in Scotland don’t apply through UCAS, so aren’t part of this data (but basically everybody else does). Although 31 is not a very round number, the 31st easiest UK university to get into is actually the University of York. Because that’s a very popular Russell Group uni, it seemed rude not to include it.
So, here are the 31 easiest UK universities to get into, according to the offer rate:
31. University of York – 86.8 per cent
30. Oxford Brookes University – 87.0 per cent
29. Abertay University – 87.1 per cent
28. Bournemouth University – 87.1 per cent
27. University of Reading – 87.1 per cent
26. Lancaster University – 87.2 per cent
25. St Mary’s University, Twickenham – 87.2 per cent
24. University of Exeter – 87.6 per cent
23. University of Gloucestershire – 88.3 per cent
22. Arts University Bournemouth – 88.4 per cent
21. Heriot-Watt University – 88.7 per cent
=19. BIMM University – 89.0 per cent
=19. Royal Holloway, University of London – 89.0 per cent
18. Liverpool John Moores University – 89.1 per cent
17. Harper Adams University – 89.3 per cent
16. University of East London – 89.7 per cent
=14. Coventry University – 90.4 per cent
=14. De Montfort University – 90.4 per cent
13. University of Sussex – 90.8 per cent
12. SOAS University of London – 91.9 per cent
11. Nottingham Trent University – 91.4 per cent
10. University of Derby – 91.8 per cent
9. University of Winchester – 92.1 per cent
8. University of Kent – 93.2 per cent
7. University for the Creative Arts – 94.2 per cent
6. Lincoln Bishop University (previously called Bishop Grosseteste University) – 94.6 per cent
5. Hartpury University – 95.3 per cent
4. Southampton Solent University – 95.5 per cent
3. Royal Agricultural University – 95.8 per cent
2. Arts University Plymouth – 96.6 per cent
1. Regent’s University London – 97.7 per cent
