After that explosive attack on his parents, here’s what Brooklyn Beckham is doing now

Does he even have a job?

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Brooklyn Beckham is the most famous person on the internet right now after that shocking Instagram attack on his parents, accusing Victoria and David of “controlling” his life and accusing them of trying to “ruin” his marriage to Nicola Peltz, but what is he doing now? Everything’s gone quiet from the oldest Beckham son, so here’s a look at the 26-year-old’s life after the drama.

Brooklyn Beckham’s latest career venture is a rogue food account

Brooklyn has tried a few careers over the years, from modelling to acting and even photography, but never really had a proper job… until now. He’s become a pretty big food influencer, filming himself cooking in his swanky kitchen and posting the videos on TikTok, where he’s got almost 650k followers.

He had a few controversies when he first started out two years ago, being been dragged for making pretty basic recipes like a breakfast sandwich, jacket potatoes and shepherd’s pie, and cooking pasta in seawater. But he seems to have upped his game recently with more complex dishes like a beef wellington.

The Beckham son also has a TikTok series called Cookin’ with Brooklyn, where he meets up with professional chefs and cooks with them.

He’s launched a couple of businesses over the past few years

In 2024, Brooklyn launched his own line of hot sauce called Cloud23, with two varities Hot Habanero and Sweet Jalapeno. He told CNBC: “I designed every tiny little aspect of Cloud23. I designed the bottle from scratch. I named it. This is like my baby.”

“I kind of was just like, ‘I love cooking, but I don’t really want to be a chef’. I’m obsessed with design, so I wanted to go into the business aspect of cooking. I wanted to make condiments sexy again.”

He also co-founded a sake brand in 2022 called WESAKE, a canned sake which is brewed in a 280-year-old Japanese brewery.

“I’ve always had a profound respect and intrigue for Japanese culture. Through my travels, love of cooking and experimenting with new flavours, I was introduced to sake,” he told Rolling Stone.

Brooklyn lives a very quiet life after marrying Nicola Peltz

When he’s not cooking, Brooklyn basically just lives a quiet life with his wife, actress Nicola Peltz. They got married in 2022 and now live together in LA.

Recent pictures on his Instagram show them spending a cosy Christmas together, walking hand in hand, drinking wine and making pizzas. There are also pics of his dogs, and him wearing slippers at home. It’s safe to say he’s entered his cosy guy era, and spends most of his time at home. I don’t blame him, to be honest.

