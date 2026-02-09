The Tab

Adorable real reason Bad Bunny gave Grammy to little boy during Super Bowl halftime show

It’s not actually Liam Ramos

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show was already making history before he even stepped on stage, becoming the first fully Spanish-language set ever to headline the NFL’s biggest night. While people expected huge moments and surprise guests, it was one tiny, emotional interaction that stole the spotlight.

John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

The Puerto Rican singer, real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, packed his 15-minute performance with nods to Latin American culture, powerful symbolism and a few subtle political messages.

While dancing through the staged sugarcane fields of Puerto Rico, Bad Bunny briefly stopped to interact with a young boy standing in front of a television. In a heart-warming moment, he handed the child one of his Grammy awards.

On screen, people saw the boy sitting on a couch with his family, watching footage of Bad Bunny winning the same Grammy just a week earlier. Moments later, the singer appeared beside the family and gifted the trophy to the child, who lit up with excitement.

Online, some people speculated that the boy was Liam Ramos, a five-year-old who had recently made headlines after being detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers alongside his father earlier this year.

Liam Ramos, via Columbia Heights Public Schools

With much of the performance hinting at solidarity with Spanish-speaking communities during a year of strict immigration crackdowns, the gesture was praised as a powerful statement.

However, child actor Lincoln Fox later revealed on Instagram that he was the boy in the performance, and that he was portraying a younger version of Bad Bunny himself.

“I’ll remember this day forever! @badbunnypr — it was my truest honor,” he wrote, alongside hashtags #youngbadbunny and #littlebadbunny.

The child was dressed in an outfit matching one Bad Bunny wore in childhood photos. At the end of the touching scene, the artist told him: “Always believe in yourself.”

Bad Bunny has long been outspoken about immigration issues and the impact of ICE policies. He echoed a similar message just days earlier at the 2026 Grammy Awards while accepting Best Música Urbana Album, saying: “We’re not savages, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens, we are humans and we are Americans.”

Featured image credit: John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock, CBS

More on: Celebrity Super Bowl Viral
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Bridgerton author Julia Quinn says future seasons could see these two characters recast

Hebe Hancock

Please don’t let it happen

Man arrested on suspicion of murdering a University of Lancashire student in her bedroom

Erin Malik

Carla-Maria Georgescu was found dead in her university accommodation

love island toni cach since the villa

An overly detailed update on Toni and Cach’s relationship, six months after Love Island

Claudia Cox

Their holiday in Antigua didn’t go to plan

Savannah Guthrie’s staggering net worth revealed, after mum Nancy Guthrie held at ransom

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Nancy has been missing for almost two weeks

Places to avoid on Valentine’s Day in Bristol

Jemima Kenley

If you are keen to protect your sanity, here are the places you should absolutely avoid on the 14th of February

Understanding the infamous student ‘crash-out’

Sophia Thorpe

Sincerest apologies if you relate to the content of this article

Olivia Coleman

Omfg, did thee Olivia Colman just come out? She’s ‘always felt sort of nonbinary’

Kieran Galpin

Queen. Icon. The Moment.

KCL students ‘horrified’ after accommodation power cut left them with no running water

Romilly Goddard

Residents reported receiving ‘little to no information’ from the university

I can’t get over this annoying Bridgerton season four plot hole that’s literally so stupid

Ellissa Bain

Benedict is so dumb

Bridgerton season four timeline plot hole

This huge timeline plot hole makes Francesca’s marriage in Bridgerton season four confusing

Suchismita Ghosh

Even the showrunner has acknowledged it

