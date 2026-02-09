Adorable real reason Bad Bunny gave Grammy to little boy during Super Bowl halftime show

5 hours ago

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show was already making history before he even stepped on stage, becoming the first fully Spanish-language set ever to headline the NFL’s biggest night. While people expected huge moments and surprise guests, it was one tiny, emotional interaction that stole the spotlight.

The Puerto Rican singer, real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, packed his 15-minute performance with nods to Latin American culture, powerful symbolism and a few subtle political messages.

While dancing through the staged sugarcane fields of Puerto Rico, Bad Bunny briefly stopped to interact with a young boy standing in front of a television. In a heart-warming moment, he handed the child one of his Grammy awards.

Loved the moment when Bad Bunny handed his Grammy to the little boy! 🥹 #SuperBowlLX pic.twitter.com/ANalJJAska — Merone (@Merone) February 9, 2026

On screen, people saw the boy sitting on a couch with his family, watching footage of Bad Bunny winning the same Grammy just a week earlier. Moments later, the singer appeared beside the family and gifted the trophy to the child, who lit up with excitement.

Online, some people speculated that the boy was Liam Ramos, a five-year-old who had recently made headlines after being detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers alongside his father earlier this year.

With much of the performance hinting at solidarity with Spanish-speaking communities during a year of strict immigration crackdowns, the gesture was praised as a powerful statement.

However, child actor Lincoln Fox later revealed on Instagram that he was the boy in the performance, and that he was portraying a younger version of Bad Bunny himself.

“I’ll remember this day forever! @badbunnypr — it was my truest honor,” he wrote, alongside hashtags #youngbadbunny and #littlebadbunny.

The child was dressed in an outfit matching one Bad Bunny wore in childhood photos. At the end of the touching scene, the artist told him: “Always believe in yourself.”

benito entregándole un Grammy a sí mismo de niño🥹 pic.twitter.com/cwvZa7uHRd — clara: BENITOBOWLDAY (@malamiakbrn) February 9, 2026

Bad Bunny has long been outspoken about immigration issues and the impact of ICE policies. He echoed a similar message just days earlier at the 2026 Grammy Awards while accepting Best Música Urbana Album, saying: “We’re not savages, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens, we are humans and we are Americans.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock, CBS