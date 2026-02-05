Gay s*x app saves Olympics with cheeky ‘game plan’ to help thirsty athletes… perform

3 hours ago

Gay dating app Grindr, and I use dating loosely here, has implemented a “game plan” so the athletes at the winter Olympics can get x-rated without fearing for their safety.

For literally decades, we’ve heard about the filthy antics of the Olympic village. From alleged orgies to cardboard beds to prevent s*x, it’s like looking through a shop window at something you can never afford.

But such rampant frolicking also poses a number of issues, like the fact that apps such as Grindr have location-based viewing. It poses an obvious security risk, and that’s to say nothing of closeted athletes being outed on arguably the biggest stage of them all.

The s*x app would just hate for queer athletes to go without, so they’ve sorted out some workarounds.

Grindr’s press release detailed changes for the Olympics

Ahead of the Winter Olympics opening ceremony on Friday, Grindr announced some new measures to protect the safety of queer and questioning athletes.

It said in the press release: “When the Olympics come around, athletes face a level of global attention that doesn’t exist anywhere else — on the podium and off. For gay athletes, especially those who aren’t out or who come from countries where being gay is dangerous or illegal, that visibility creates real safety risks.

“Grindr shows users who’s nearby and how far away they are. In most contexts, that’s useful. In the Olympic Village where thousands of athletes are packed into a small area, those same features may become a liability. Someone outside the Village could browse profiles inside it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grindr (@grindr)

“Distance data could be used to pinpoint someone’s exact location. And simply appearing on Grindr tells the world something about a person’s identity that, in more than 60 countries, remains a criminal offence.”

On what would be the biggest issue, the location settings, Grindr has stopped its Explore and Roam feature while inside the Olympic village. That means no one outside the village will be able to browse or message users inside. To really hammer home the point, Grindr has also stopped its distance-measuring feature.

There are more changes as well

Grindr has also implemented other features to let the Olympic atheletes romp in private, but they won’t affect other users outside of the Olympic Village.

They include:

Disappearing messages delete automatically after they’re read

Unsend removes messages from both sides of a conversation

Screenshot blocking prevents capture of profile photos and chat images

Private video, which allows viewing only once, will be turned off entirely within the Village

Report a Recent Chat lets users flag a conversation up to 24 hours after it ends

Weekly reminders about risks specific to the Olympic environment

Links to our multilingual safety and privacy guides

In-person and in-app safety resources from the International Olympic Committee

Users in the Village will only see messages from Grindr for Equality focused on health and safety. No third-party ads.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Mickael Chavet/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock