Apparently, this was the exact moment Heated Rivalry stars ‘hard launched’ their relationship

People are convinced that François Arnaud and Connor Storrie are dating after Heated Rivalry, and now people have clocked what they perceived as the official “hard launch” of the romance.

The dating lives of the Heated Rivalry lads have been a major topic of discussion after the x-rated hockey show. People said Hudson Williams had a secret girlfriend, and noticed that François Arnaud and Connor Storrie had been spending a lot of time together.

In resurfaced pictures and videos from back in December, François Arnaud and Connor Storrie attended the 2025 premiere of Is This Thing On?, a film directed by Bradley Cooper and starring Will Arnett and Laura Dern.

Connor was in a brown and white suit, while his alleged boyfriend was in a black turtleneck and burgundy trousers. They seemed to attend the premiere together, posing for pictures on the red carpet where Connor had his hand around his co-star’s waist – something we’ve seen him do numerous times now, not that the internet has been counting (it totally has).

“Sorry I’m still here cause Francois looking all shocked when Connor pulled him in ldlfkskgks he doesn’t know he’s in for a rideee,” one person wrote, amassing over one million views.

“This was their hard launch, btw,” one person responded as another echoed that sentiment alongside clapping emojis.

The video is doing the rounds once again, and this time, paired with the countless other instances where they seemed super close.

François Arnaud was asked about the Connor Storrie rumours

Amid the ongoing speculation around their dating lives, François argued that some people, particularly the younger fans, don’t grasp the difference between real life and TV.

“For the ones that aren’t, I think it’s a lot of younger fans who don’t really understand the difference between reality and fiction. I honestly wish they would just rewatch the show, because it doesn’t seem like they got its message. Pay attention more closely. Did we watch the same show?” he said.

Despite that, the rumours continued. Connor Storrie is yet to comment, but when asked by Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, François blushed while biting back: “None of your f**king business.”

A caller also asked, “Are the rumours true?”, and François went wide-eyed before she clarified that she meant a spin-off.

We see you.

