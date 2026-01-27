The category is gay: Six raunchy shows to watch after Heated Rivalry if you’re thirsty for more

Heated Rivalry is great, but these shows walked so it could run

1 hour ago

Heated Rivalry season one might be done, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t shows like it just waiting for you to binge.

If you haven’t heard, Heated Rivalry has been a huge hit! Not only has it broken records, but leading stars Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams have gone from nobodies to the talk of the world in just a few months. Naturally, it’s been greenlit for season two.

“There’s loads of other things that we’re thinking about and that we’re gonna explore and that we’re gonna start to take more seriously now that we know that there’s an audience for it. And that’s pretty exciting,” the show’s creator, Jacob Tierney, said.

According to Connor Storrie, Heated Rivalry season two is set to begin filming in the summer of 2026. There was an eight-month gap between filming and dropping season one, so it’s reasonable to assume we could be getting Heated Rivalry season two around February 2027.

In the meantime, you’ve got these shows to keep you company.

Interview with the Vampire is Heated Rivalry with fangs

If you’re looking for shows like Heated Rivalry, you only need to look for two things: Gays and the kind of spicy scenes you can’t watch with your parents. Interview with the Vampire has both, but I’m not talking about the straightwashed movie with Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt.

The show version of Annie Rice’s books, which kicked off an entire extended franchise for AMC, follows Louis de Pointe du Lac as he’s seduced, turned into a vampire, and abused by the ever-captivating Lestat de Lioncourt.

With two seasons already out, and with a 99 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes, the upcoming third season is bound to be just as impressive.

Want shows like Heated Rivalry? Try Elite

Personally, I’ve never watched Elite, but I have seen about a thousand videos of it on TikTok. A Spanish teen drama, the Netflix show is like Waterloo Road on crack. It’s raunchy, filthy, and very, very gay.

Also, Manu Ríos. Have you seen that man’s facecard? Enough said.

Fellow Travelers has THEE Jonathan Bailey

Jonathan Bailey fools around with Matt Bomer in this political drama set in “the Vietnam War protests of the 1960s, the drug-fueled disco hedonism of the 1970s and the AIDS crisis of the 1980s.”

Like Heated Rivalry, Fellow Travelers grapples with issues surrounding internalised homophobia, which, as we saw, usually results in some very explicit spicy scenes. Add Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey into that equation, and you’ve sorted your Saturday night.

I still don’t fully understand Now Apocalypse

Now Apocalypse isn’t exactly of the same calibre as Heated Rivalry, but the combination of aliens, lizard people, hot men, and a random cast list makes it truly gripping. Stars of the show include Avan Jogia, Beau Mirchoff, and Teen Wolf’s Tyler Posey.

It only ran for one season, but it’s fun, gay, and most importantly, spicy as hell.

Heated Rivalry, but make it historical: Mary & George

I wanted to include Red, White & Royal Blue in this, but unfortunately, that’s a film. We’ll just have to settle for Mary & George, which Nicholas Galitzine is also in.

Nicholas, from before he was jacked for He-Man, played the son of Julianne Moore’s Countess of Buckingham. She’s trained her son to seduce King James in the hope of uplifting their family to new heights of power and influence.

Olympo

Much like Elite, Olympo is a Spanish drama series with some of the hottest people you’ve ever seen. It follows students at an elite athletic academy, but much like Heated Rivalry, the sport aspect takes a backseat compared to the drama surrounding their s*x lives.

Olympo is also available on Netflix.

Featured image credit: Netflix/AMC/Showtime