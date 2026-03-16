Guys, Greg James is Returning to University of York this Tuesday and we’re excited

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Greg James has become somewhat of a Hollywood celebrity amongst the community of the University of York in recent years.

From his obsession with previous York resident Long Boi (RIP), to leading Long Boi’s funeral in September 2025, he’s made quite the name for himself.

Get ready for round two of Greg on campus. We never thought we’d be so lucky as to interview him once more, after mourning together at Long Boi’s funeral a whole year and a half ago.

On Tuesday 17th March he will be making his first return to campus since receiving his honouree degree from York last August. However, this time James’ presence will not be duck related.

Gregg’s Place will serve as the location where Gregg will be finishing the fifth day of Radio 1’s Longest Ride, in aid of raising money for Comic Relief.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by University of York Students’ Union (@yorkunisu)

Having set off from Weymouth on Friday, James’ is attempting to cycle 1000km across the UK to raise money for Red Nose Day. If it all goes to plan, his trek across the country will end in Edinburgh on Friday.

To add to the difficulty, James’ is completing the ride on a tandem bicycle ( I’m no cycling genius, but that clearly adds another level of difficulty). Despite the additional challenge, the bonus seat had provided opportunity for James to receive some bonus support and words of encouragement. With Max Fosh joining him on Saturday on his ride from Bristol.

Tickets are available for free on the York Student Union Website to be able to see James complete day five of his ride on campus on Tuesday.

Of course we will be there, will you?

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