One of the stupidly hot Heated Rivarly lads is out and proud, but it’s not Hudson or Connor

Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie might be keeping tight-lipped about being gay or bisexual in real life, but the same could not be said of François Arnaud.

Throughout six episodes of undeniable filth, we watched as Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams got down on dirty over 10 times. It put the heat in Heated Rivalry, and we should all collectively thank the original author, Rachel Reid, each and every day for her contribution.

Connor and Hudson have chosen to keep their private lives private, with the former saying in a recent interview: “Who I date, who I sleep with, who this, that, whatever, I’m gonna keep that to myself.”

Heated Rivalry’s François Arnaud came out as bisexual in 2020

Back in 2020, after starring in shows such as Schitt’s Creek and the criminally underrated Midnight Texas, François Arnaud came out in an Instagram post. He said he wasn’t “confused or trying to look edgy”, and that he was coming out to combat “assumptions of straightness” and bisexual erasure.

On Bisexual Visibility Day, he shared: “Last week, I was chatting with work friends, and as I brought up a trip I’d taken with an ex-girlfriend, I asked myself — for the ten-thousandth time — how to tell such a story without making it seem like that was the whole story of me.”

“I’m sure many bisexual guys feel the same and end up doing as I did: letting other people’s assumptions of straightness stand uncorrected.

“Perhaps out of fear of oversharing. Under the guise of privacy, maybe. Probably because ‘masculinity’ is a most fragile currency, ready to nose-dive at the first sign of vulnerability or difference. And because it’s really f—–g scary to give up your privilege. Without a doubt because stigmas of indecisiveness, infidelity, deception and trendiness are still clinging to bisexuality.”

He said it wasn’t a sudden realisation either, explaining: “No wonder it’s still a chore to acknowledge bisexuality without getting into lengthy explanations. So yes, labels are frustrating and words, imperfect. But I’ve always considered myself bisexual. Not confused or trying to look edgy. Not disloyal. Not ashamed. Not invisible. Happy #bivisibilityday this Wednesday.”

He opened up more in a recent interview

Is Francois Arnaud on the market??? #WWHL pic.twitter.com/P5h6SPdB6u — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) January 20, 2026

During a sitdown with Andy Cohen, where François Arnaud also addressed *those* Connor Storrie rumours, he admitted that his coming-out moment came about over fears he was “lying.”

“I had just come to a point where I didn’t care about the reaction, and that’s why I did it,” he explained. “I was like, ‘This is just not worth it to me anymore.’ I feel like lying by omission, I guess, tells the story of a shame that I didn’t feel about myself, and that’s where I wasn’t comfortable anymore.”

