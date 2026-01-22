‘Cheek clapping’ on Heated Rivalry aside, Connor Storrie spoke about his real-life sexuality

30 mins ago

The subject of Connor Storrie’s sexuality has been a majorly insufferable topic of discussion since Heated Rivalry, as if it’s not called acting for a reason.

From Brokeback Mountain to Modern Family, A Single Man to Milk, the concept of straight actors playing queer roles has raged on for decades. When the actors’ sexuality is not clear, it becomes a huge point of contention with people wildly speculating about what the celebrity gets up to behind closed doors.

Heated Rivalry’s other lead, Hudson Williams, has also experienced this. Though he undoubtedly believes that “queer people telling queer stories” is important, he ultimately decided to keep his dating life private.

“I think there was never a question for me, when I dreamed of becoming in the public eye, that I would want a level of privacy,” he explained.

So, we know where Hudson stands on the speculation about being LGBTQ+. What about Connor Storrie?

The honest truth: We don’t know if Connor Storrie is gay, but does it matter?

In the same interview where Hudson Williams addressed being gay, Connor Storrie echoed his sentiments about keeping his private life just that, private.

“All I can really say is that I love Ilya, I love the community that this is a part of and that this caters to. I think that’s so much more interesting and valuable than doing just another run-of-the-mill, straight story,” he told Deadline.

“Who I date, who I sleep with, who this, that, whatever, I’m gonna keep that to myself. But regardless, I think this is super important, and I think also on top of that, it’s just really cool.”

Despite that, there are rumours of him dating a co-star

Though we know few details about Connor Storrie’s dating life, let alone whether he’s gay, the internet has connected him to fellow Heated Rivalry star François Arnaud. The two seem to spend a lot of time together, but François argued that some of the fans “don’t really understand the difference between reality and fiction.”

As speculation continued to ramp up, Andy Cohen did God’s work by outright asking François whether he’s a single pringle or not.

This photo of Connor Storrie and François Arnaud…. that's it that's the tweet pic.twitter.com/1PGcZLobL1 — Mody (@modytalkmovies) January 17, 2026

“None of your f**king business,” he laughed.

During another segment of the show, which saw fans call in with questions, someone asked, “Are the rumours true?” and François’s eyes widened in shock. He was too stunned to speak, but then the caller clarified that her question was about a potential spin-off. Quick save!

So, while we don’t have confirmation of Connor Storrie and François Arnaud’s romance, the internet is pretty much convinced.

