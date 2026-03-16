Everything One Piece season two missed from the manga, including key lore details

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Season two of One Piece is finally out, and it’s way more faithful to the manga and anime than the first season, but there are still some missing elements.

We missed out on some wholesome character-building

Mackenyu as Zoro in Season 2 of 'ONE PIECE' pic.twitter.com/th5xe3CWmT — MEN (@MENin4K) March 10, 2026

Season two of the live action One Piece series mostly focuses on our main characters Luffy, Vivi, Chopper and Baroque Works, led by the formidable Mr. O. But outside of these main stories, the live action series misses out minor character interactions and fights. While none of this stuff really makes or breaks the entire show, the silly cut away gags and absurdity are what makes One Piece so loved by many. But I guess this is what happens when it’s time to adapt an anime with over 900 episodes!

Important explanations on some of the locations was cut

First look at Mr 13 in ‘ONE PIECE’ Season 2. pic.twitter.com/YehFFBUH2C — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 10, 2026

In the original manga, the introduction of Loguetown was way slower. Besides cutting our more comedic moments between the characters and some light character lore developments, Luffy’s execution scene on the platform was a way bigger scene in the anime. The big bad villains of season two, Basque Works, are also introduced slower in both the manga and anime, but again, we have to deal with faster pacing in live action adaptations.

We’re going to have to wait a little longer for the Arabasta Arc

New look at David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3 in One Piece Season 2 pic.twitter.com/SFDmvvhin8 — Dexerto (@Dexerto) February 6, 2026

Although lots of One Piece viewers thought the Arabasta Arc would start in season two of One Piece, that didn’t happen – but it’s still coming. The One Piece live action has only covered 12% of the story, according to What’s On Netflix.

Talking about his ambitions for season two, creator Eiichiro Oda said he wanted to lean into the fantastical.

“It was about grounding the story in humanity,” he said. “For Season Two, I told the team that as we proceed with the story in the manga, we need to start unleashing those fantasy elements so Luffy can begin plausibly taking on formidable opponents. We need expose viewers to the more outlandish aspects of the manga now. That’s an intentional shift.”

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Featured image via Netflix