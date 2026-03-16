Louis Theroux reveals the people even he’s too scared to make a documentary about

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He might be the king of documentaries, but there’s one group of people that even Louis Theroux is scared to tackle.

Though his most recent documentary for Netflix is about the rise of the manosphere, Louis Theroux has addressed some pretty hardcore subjects over the years. He interviewed members of the Westboro Baptist church, psychiatric patients at insane asylums, criminals and killers, and even straight up nazis. Despite those under his belt, there’s still one group of people he’s hesitant to dive into, despite really wanting to: ISIS.

“As far as actual subjects, the one that I kind of wanted to do but didn’t do mainly out of fear was going out to ISIS,” he told LadBible.

“Remember, the so-called Islamic State when they were executing people in orange jumpsuits and rounding people up and throwing them off tall buildings, incinerating them, crucifying them. It felt like this weird reanimation of a medieval mindset, like the most extreme, almost pornographic violence being enacted.”

At the time, and despite wanting to, Louis could not in good conscience whisk his team off to Iraq and Syria to talk to members of ISIS.

“For me as a student of the human condition and forms of organised madness, it felt like the best example, the most horrific but also the most flagrant example of rampant, also contagious, irrationality…but I genuinely wouldn’t have felt safe going out there, even for my team or me, so we never went,” he added.

I mean, as much as it would be interesting, he had a good point.

The worst man in Louis Theroux’s documentaries

Again, Louis Theroux has worked with quite a few evil figures over the years. If he had to pick just one as the reigning champ of insidious antics, it would be Jimmy Savile.

“My mind tends to go to Jimmy Savile basically because actually when I met him, I was making a documentary, but his crimes had not been discovered,” he said.

“So, it was that strange dissonance of later finding out that he’d done these dreadful things. He’d been a serial sex offender and not knowing at the time, but he’s well-advertised as probably the worst kind of ‘VIP predator’ or person in the public eye who was a predator, certainly of recent times.”

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