DeVonta has done his first Cameo since Love Is Blind, and the full video is a masterpiece

4 hours ago

DeVonta Anderson from Love Is Blind season 10 is already cashing in on his 15-minutes of fame on Cameo. Yep, he’s charging people good money to send them personalised videos.

What’s worse, is that people are taking him up on the offer. DeVonta was one of the first Love Is Blind season 10 cast members to sign up to Cameo, naturally, and he’s currently charging around $40 (or £30) for a personalised video. He’s sold a few videos so far, with his last one being sent off just today. However, as of yet, nobody has reviewed the video they received.

That being said, one of his videos has made its way to Twitter, and people are happy to review it on the receiver’s behalf. DeVonta’s first ever Cameo after the show was posted by viral page Big Brother Tea.

Devonta has sold his first cameo. He charged $40 for a 20 second video to wish someone he referred to as part of “Devonta’s divas” happy birthday. No, I don’t know what’s wrong with his audio, but I’m really looking forward to when he starts getting reviews. #loveisblind pic.twitter.com/pxLTOe9JGm — Big Brother Tea (@TheBigBroTea) March 14, 2026

The page said: “DeVonta has sold his first Cameo. He charged $40 for a 20 second video to wish someone he referred to as part of ‘DeVonta’s divas’ happy birthday. No, I don’t know what’s wrong with his audio, but I’m really looking forward to when he starts getting reviews.”

The video was attached, and it’s golden. “Happy birthday Savannah. I heard you’re part of DeVonta’s divas,” he said. “You got a great group of friends, I hope you have an amazing day. I heard it is your 30th birthday, which is very very special. And I have one piece of advice for you. Make sure you take a shot of tequila, because I promise you, it will give you the tingly winglys. Happy birthday, have a great day.” Incredible.

The video is crackling from start to finish, so I really hope Savannah doesn’t mind the poor audio quality. I hope she doesn’t come back seeking a refund! Although, DeVonta does apparently make $40k a month, so does he really need the money?

Let’s just hope he’s leaving enough time in his day for his new partner and baby.

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.