Splitting the alcohol free? The best sober Paddy’s Day activities for Liverpool students

3 hours ago

St Patrick’s Day is easily one of the biggest party days of the year for students in Liverpool. But if you’re sober, saving money, or just can’t face another night in a packed bar, it can feel a little alienating.

Look no further though, because we’re here to give you an insight of how to spend Paddy’s Day without a £60 bank statement and a hangover. And probably some awkward DMs sent at 3am.

If you still want the party vibe without drunk calling your ex…

Going out with friends without drinking may seem like a challenge, however there are plenty alcohol-free options which keeps you part of the fun. You can still join in with the fun by trying a Guinness Zero and attempting to split the G. Plenty of Irish bars across Liverpool stock the alcohol-free versions now, so hanging out somewhere like Flanagan’s Apple, Lanigan’s, and Shenanigans could be a great shout. You could get the same atmosphere and live music, without the raging head next morning.

Housemate bonding, anyone?

If going out isn’t your thing, or if you just prefer saving some money, here are some ideas which could turn your day to a celebration into Irish culture, without hearing all the noise from town.

This could be cooking a traditional Irish dinner, like homemade Irish stew, together as a house, flat, or even for two. Or to sweeten things up, you could get a box mix and whip up some St Patrick’s day shamrock cookies, which could add a vibrant and tasty addition to your kitchen space. Whether you’re sober, saving money or just can’t face another night in Heebie Jeebies, Paddy’s Day in Liverpool doesn’t have to revolve around pints.

If you fancy something a bit more exciting, get yourself all dressed up into some green gear and parade around your flat to a fun playlist – even though you’re not drinking, there’s no reason you can’t look and feel your best! You could even go for an afternoon coffee with your housemates once Smithdown Road has been deserted after 3pm.

Fancy a bit of art s, crafts and quizzes ?

Wholesome activities can make the day exciting, without the expensive cost of returning without your favourite lip liner…

St Patrick’s celebrations at BOXPARK, include an Irish themed Quiz Box, where you could go alcohol free for the Shamrock Showdown quiz, in aid of the Woodlands Hospice Trust, who do great work around the city of Liverpool. Paddy’s Day is all about theme, such as green, shamrocks, leprechauns. All these lucrative themed staples which resemble the celebration could be painted with your best artistic ability. Local to Smithdown students, having a Paddy’s Day themed paint off with your bestie at Frankies Paint-It Pottery could be a cute and fun way to enjoy the day.

Fancy an Ulster Fry ?

Another way to set up your peaceful day without waking up hungover, would be exactly this. A massive Irish breakfast with your mates.

The Ulster fry is basically an Irish answer to a loaded full English, which packs bacon, sausages, eggs, black or white pudding, tomatoes, and mushrooms, with the real star: potato bread or soda bread. This is basically a kind of breakfast which feels more like a massive event rather than just food. McCooley’s serves up this iconic fry, where you’re bound to catch a good vibe as well as some good food.

To make this a cute and Instagram-able activity, everyone could wear something green and rate everyone’s fry up like its MasterChef. With possibly ending that breakfast with a cheeky Guinness-Zero instead of a pint?

There is something deeply satisfying about demolishing an Ulster fry at 10am, whilst the rest of the city is barely recovering from the night before.

Staying out or in?

If you want to go out to town and make the most from a beautiful spring day, you could attend the St Patrick’s Day Parade 2026, which takes place on Tuesday at 2pm at Mount Pleasant, near the Old Irish centre, which you should expect dancers and green costumes everywhere. If you want Paddy’s Day without the pints, the parade is basically Liverpool’s chaotic, green-themed walk.

If you feel the parade is too much for you. Liverpool historically has a huge Irish heritage, and the Liverpool Irish centre often run community celebrations around St Patrick’s Day. They host events up to the 17th March, such as the St Patrick’s Parkrun Takeover, and the Ava White Charity Afternoon. Another way to express the fun without drinking would be to attend the Celtic Knot Ceilidh Band at Sefton Park Palm house, which is a fun and traditional Celtic social gathering. This includes an evening of ceilidh dancing, which is a fundraising event to raise money for the Sefton Park Palm House.

However, If the thought of Concert Square on St Patrick’s Day also makes you want to stay firmly inside, a cosy Irish film might be the move. By watching films such as The Banshees of Inisherin, Belfast, or Michael Collins, it can set the tone if you have a night in but still want to soak up the day.

Whether it’s a massive Ulster fry, a film night with your flatmates, or watching the parade in town, St Patrick’s Day in Liverpool doesn’t have to revolve around pints. Sometimes the best part is celebrating the culture – and waking up the next morning without a hangover.