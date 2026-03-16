Glasgow’s beacons of hope: 10 reasons not to give up before the end of semester

A compiled list of some things to look forward to in Glasgow this summer

2 hours ago

Somehow, we have reached the last weeks of semester two. Finals are creeping in, and the weather is, on the whole, still grey and miserable. However, the occasional peaks of sun and blue skies have kept me slightly more motivated and provided a much-needed boost of hope for the summer.

Since we only get a bit of sun for about an hour here in Glasgow, I’ve compiled a list of other reasons to keep going. All of Glasgow’s beacons of hope, if you will, that soon summer will be here. If, like me, you are currently bogged down with a dissertation, final essays, or have simply lost hope, these are some wonderful things to look forward to.

1. St Patrick’s Day

Ah, the joys of dressing in the same outfit every year, painting a tri-colour flag on my hand, and downing a special green version of the Pint of Fun. Not long until the entire city of Glasgow is blasting Tell Me Ma.

2. A picture of the Glasgow Uni campus in the sun.

Because if it isn’t posted on your Instagram story, did it really happen? Snapping a quick pic of the old building is actually a canon event, and everyone you know will be posting a variation of the same picture.

3. Ashton Lane drinks and ice cream.

My favourite thing about Scotland is that we need no excuse to drink. But if we did, the sun is the perfect one. Following up some drinks with an ice cream from Minted is exactly what I plan to do once I press submit on that last deadline.

4. Beach Hive.

A right of passage for any Glasgow Uni student, Beach Hive signifies the end of the exam period and the official start of summer. Because how else would we celebrate the end of another academic year?

5. The first drink in Kelvingrove Park.

Manifesting some spring sunshine so I can grab some M&S cocktail cans and picky bits and join every other person in Glasgow to sit on the grass and enjoy some much-needed Vitamin D.

6. The first night out with no jacket.

The feeling of getting ready and realising that you won’t freeze on your way to the club… perfection.

7. The Commonwealth Games.

An exciting addition to summer in Glasgow this year, the city is playing host to the Commonwealth Games! I’d rather watch literally any of the Games’ events than sit hunched over my laptop redrafting my dissertation.

8. Beer Gardens.

Currently reminiscing on the serotonin boost that is checking the group chat and seeing someone send in ‘Beer Garden?’. Crowding around a wooden picnic bench, drinking Aperol, with no deadlines? Count me in.

9. TRNSMT

Another Glasgow event to look forward to this summer. TRSNMT festival is taking place from the 19th-21st June, with Scotland’s own Lewis Capaldi headlining the Sunday.

10. Scotland in the World Cup.

Last, but most definitely not least, Scotland’s football team is off to play in the World Cup. If Scotland can make it to the World Cup, you can make it through the last few weeks of the semester.

Get those assignments done with, get your summer wardrobe sorted, and get yourself excited for a true Glasgow summer of fun. There’s no need to give up just yet – hope is not lost.

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