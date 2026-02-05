The Tab
OnlyFans creator Skylar Mae

21-year-old OnlyFans creator says her gran is her biggest fan, and buys her lingerie for shoots

‘My parents also check in during shoots’

Hayley Soen | Trends

An OnlyFans creator has spoken out about how supportive her family are in regards to her choice of work – in particular, her gran. 21-year-old Skylar Mae admitted her grandma has bought her underwear for her shoots before.

Prior to her OnlyFans venture, Skylar was studying to become a dental nurse, but now makes six figures a month on the platform. She makes so much money she’s able to give her parents $18k a month – so it’s no wonder they’re supportive.

Skylar said her parents both suffer from health issues, that prior to her OnlyFans career may have bankrupted them. Now, she’s able to financially support them.

“My dad would work so hard for my family, even with all of his health issues, that it’s nice seeing him take a few days off of work here and there,” she said in an interview. “Truly what gets me out of bed everyday is knowing I’m taking care for them.”

Skylar said her dad is “so proud” and recently got her OnlyFans stage name tattooed on him. This was after she got their bathroom redone, and took her parents on a number of holidays. Nothing is off limits for her family, as Skylar admitted her parents will “check in during shoots to ensure all is well.”

But one person who supports her even further, is Skylar’s grandma. Her parents often buy her lingerie for her shoots, and her gran does too. “Once my grandma heard about what I was doing, she wanted to be part of the success too and ordered me this cute rhinestone lingerie set from Amazon,” Skylar said.

Skylar’s whole family will openly talk about her day at work, similarly to how you would any 9-5, and ask her what she’s been up to during the day. They’ve learned the lingo, from her content to custom requests.

She said: “They’ll call me and they’ll be like, oh, like, ‘what kind of content did you do today? How many customs did you do today?’ They know it all, the language, everything.”

There’s supportive, then there’s this!

Hayley Soen | Trends

benedict sophie bridgerton dating rules

Every Regency era dating rule that Benedict and Sophie already broke in Bridgerton (whoops)

Claudia Cox

God forbid a girl take off a glove!

Gregory Zecca

We finally know how Dog the Bounty Hunter’s stepson killed his own son, and it’s so sad

Kieran Galpin

Anthony was only 13-years-old

Disability

Man’s angry letter sparks Twitter fight as Alton Towers bans those with ADHD from disability pass

Kieran Galpin

The park’s new disability rules also stops people with autism and anxiety from queue jumping

harry styles manchester

Harry Styles is coming to Manchester – and apparently this hack might help you secure tickets

Melissa Drover

Sorry if you don’t live in the north I guess x

OnlyFans creator Skylar Mae

21-year-old OnlyFans creator says her gran is her biggest fan, and buys her lingerie for shoots

Hayley Soen

‘My parents also check in during shoots’

Cambridge University Labour society protests outside speech of right-wing political campaigner

Alexander Newman

Jack Anderton was invited to speak at a Cambridge University Association event

The real reason Bridgerton’s makeup suddenly looks so different this season

Hebe Hancock

No more iPhone face?!

Timothée Chalamet mentioned in Epstein Files and alleged Oscars campaign exposed

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They talk a bout his controversial Woody Allen film

‘Quiet and shy’: Here’s what Lucy Letby was really like as a student at Chester University

Esther Knowles

Lucy failed a university nursing placement for being too ‘cold’

Celebs wore naked dress

From sheer to shocking: These 10 celebs wore almost nothing on the red carpet and made it fashion

Suchismita Ghosh

They sure made an entrance

