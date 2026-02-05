21-year-old OnlyFans creator says her gran is her biggest fan, and buys her lingerie for shoots

2 hours ago

An OnlyFans creator has spoken out about how supportive her family are in regards to her choice of work – in particular, her gran. 21-year-old Skylar Mae admitted her grandma has bought her underwear for her shoots before.

Prior to her OnlyFans venture, Skylar was studying to become a dental nurse, but now makes six figures a month on the platform. She makes so much money she’s able to give her parents $18k a month – so it’s no wonder they’re supportive.

Skylar said her parents both suffer from health issues, that prior to her OnlyFans career may have bankrupted them. Now, she’s able to financially support them.

“My dad would work so hard for my family, even with all of his health issues, that it’s nice seeing him take a few days off of work here and there,” she said in an interview. “Truly what gets me out of bed everyday is knowing I’m taking care for them.”

Skylar said her dad is “so proud” and recently got her OnlyFans stage name tattooed on him. This was after she got their bathroom redone, and took her parents on a number of holidays. Nothing is off limits for her family, as Skylar admitted her parents will “check in during shoots to ensure all is well.”

But one person who supports her even further, is Skylar’s grandma. Her parents often buy her lingerie for her shoots, and her gran does too. “Once my grandma heard about what I was doing, she wanted to be part of the success too and ordered me this cute rhinestone lingerie set from Amazon,” Skylar said.

Skylar’s whole family will openly talk about her day at work, similarly to how you would any 9-5, and ask her what she’s been up to during the day. They’ve learned the lingo, from her content to custom requests.

She said: “They’ll call me and they’ll be like, oh, like, ‘what kind of content did you do today? How many customs did you do today?’ They know it all, the language, everything.”

There’s supportive, then there’s this!

