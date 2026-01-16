My fiancée sleeps with hundreds of men at a time for OnlyFans, but I think it’s very professional

3 hours ago

Annie Knight is one of the most known OnlyFans creators in the world right now. She’s making millions, and being spoken about non-stop. But you might not know that behind the extreme challenges, she’s engaged.

In March last year, Annie got engaged to her long-term partner, Henry Brayshaw. Two months later, she completed one of the biggest extreme stunts to date, and slept with 583 men in just six, short hours. Henry has spoken out to defend his partner a few times, and said her work doesn’t bother him at all.

“She’s saved my life more times than I care to admit,” he said on Instagram, replying to people asking him about Annie’s work. “I’m her rock — we are an amazing team. We have made a beautiful life for each other and couldn’t be happier. That’s all you chase in life isn’t it?”

In another heated Instagram exchange, a follower called Henry a “failure of a man”, and said he “should be ashamed”. Henry posted that he is often asked “why he would let his girlfriend do that” to which he corrected them, and said Annie’s not his girlfriend, but his fiancée. The response was: “Even worse.”

Instead of rising to the hate, Henry defended their relationship. “It’s her job brother! Has been for a long time,” he said. “She’s a beautiful person and my oldest greatest friend. Fiercely loyal and would do anything for me. [It’s] hard to find someone like that mate! I hope you do some day.”

Henry was then asked if he ever has any concerns over Annie’s safety, and he said: “She has a full team of support around her. It’s a very professional operation and once you understand the levels of safety and care within the industry it’s quite comforting.”

What’s more, Henry backs the huge stunts Annie does. Speaking to US Weekly, Annie said he wished her good luck ahead of the 583 guy challenge, and was proud of her.

“He was actually at work the day of the event, but he called me in the morning, wished me luck, said, ‘Make us proud. Have fun. Be safe,’” she said. “And then called me the night of and was like, ‘How was it?’ And I told him all about it.”

She shared he was “just really stoked” that she “went above and beyond” her goal of 200 men showing up to the event. “He was proud of me for completing it, because I think he was a bit worried that I wouldn’t be able to and that I’d be upset that I couldn’t do it,” she added. “He was just really happy for me.”

