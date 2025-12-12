Lily Phillips and Annie Knight share raw before and after video from s*x university stunt

2 hours ago

Lily Phillips and Annie Knight have shared a pretty honest before and after video, from their recent “s*x university” stunt. In the crossover that has taken the extreme challenge world to the next level, the two creators collab’d.

The pair had been in the Gold Coast over Schoolies, which is an event quite similar to Freshers’ Week in the UK. There, they were teaching the high school graduates all about sex, before they head off to *real* university. Of course, this meant filming some content for OnlyFans.

Lily and Annie told The Tab the idea came about after they both agreed that sex-ed taught in schools is extremely lacking in what actually happens during sex. And of course, they know a lot about that. So, they wanted to “teach young people all about consent, safe-sex and pleasure, through a bunch of education videos demonstrating sexual acts with instructions.”

Now, they’ve shared a very raw before and after video. I don’t think I need to spell out what it’s before and after. The video does all the talking.

In the clip, the girls are on the floor, in their “school uniform”. Annie said: “This is what Lily and I look like before we finish our shoot”. It then it changed and she added: “This is us after. Looking like glazed doughnuts.” There are bunch of men surrounding them, some wearing ski masks.

She also posted a further picture version of the before and after, with the caption: “Swipe to see the mess… you know where to see it.” It really, really is a lot.

Lily has started quite regularly sharing what she looks like before and after her shoots. Each one gets more vivid than the last. She last shared what she looked like before and after sleeping with a bunch of truck drivers, and prior to that showed herself before and after sleeping with 1,113 men in a day.

I need a day off.

