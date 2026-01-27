‘Double the fun’: Former MAFS bride posts explicit OnlyFans content WITH her twin sister

2 hours ago

A former MAFS Australia bride has teamed up with her own twin sister to create OnlyFans content. Yes, really.

Kate Laidlaw was on the ninth series of the show, and married Matt Ridley. They quit the experiment and their marriage didn’t work out. Kate said on the show that prior to MAFS, she’d never had a boyfriend.

But after the show wrapped, her life took a very different turn. Kate announced she was setting up an OnlyFans account, but not only that, her twin sister Bec was joining her, too.

“After my MAFS experience I found myself lacking in confidence and afraid to show the real me due to fear of judgement. The show portrayed a character that I felt did not reflect who I truly am as a person. This is why I’m so excited to be launching my OF,” she wrote at the time.

“It will be my opportunity to express all the different sides of me, the unedited version of me! It’s time to show you guys what I’m really about. And as I spend 99 per cent of my time with my twin sister @bec_laidlaw she will be joining me. Together we will be bringing double the fun!! Come join us. Click link in bio.”

Kate and Bec are clearly very close, constantly sharing pictures together on Instagram. But, their posts have turned a bit more adult shall we say, and are now lingerie snaps and “shoots”. The pair are also clinical nutritionists, and share a health and wellness business.

Speaking of launching their OnlyFans, Kate told Yahoo Lifestyle: “We were a bit scared to do it at first, but everyone was asking and we thought, ‘Let’s do it!’ People always ask if one of us is gay. I think there’s a twin fetish out there that we’re trying to appeal to. We’re doing some great content and had one fan write to us and say we have ‘the best ass*s in Australia’.”

Kate was inspired to join OnlyFans after seeing other MAFS brides do so, and said as well as “cheeky sexy content” they will be posting fitness tips.

“It feels like a platform where I can be myself and show people more about me,” she said. “It feels empowering and has helped Bec and I build so much confidence in ourselves. It’s helped us to embrace our true selves.”

