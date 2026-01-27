The Tab
MAFS bride on OnlyFans with twin

‘Double the fun’: Former MAFS bride posts explicit OnlyFans content WITH her twin sister

‘There’s a twin fetish out there – we appeal to it’

Hayley Soen | Trends

A former MAFS Australia bride has teamed up with her own twin sister to create OnlyFans content. Yes, really.

Kate Laidlaw was on the ninth series of the show, and married Matt Ridley. They quit the experiment and their marriage didn’t work out. Kate said on the show that prior to MAFS, she’d never had a boyfriend.

But after the show wrapped, her life took a very different turn. Kate announced she was setting up an OnlyFans account, but not only that, her twin sister Bec was joining her, too.

“After my MAFS experience I found myself lacking in confidence and afraid to show the real me due to fear of judgement. The show portrayed a character that I felt did not reflect who I truly am as a person. This is why I’m so excited to be launching my OF,” she wrote at the time.

“It will be my opportunity to express all the different sides of me, the unedited version of me! It’s time to show you guys what I’m really about. And as I spend 99 per cent of my time with my twin sister @bec_laidlaw she will be joining me. Together we will be bringing double the fun!! Come join us. Click link in bio.”

Kate and Bec are clearly very close, constantly sharing pictures together on Instagram. But, their posts have turned a bit more adult shall we say, and are now lingerie snaps and “shoots”. The pair are also clinical nutritionists, and share a health and wellness business.

Speaking of launching their OnlyFans, Kate told Yahoo Lifestyle: “We were a bit scared to do it at first, but everyone was asking and we thought, ‘Let’s do it!’ People always ask if one of us is gay. I think there’s a twin fetish out there that we’re trying to appeal to. We’re doing some great content and had one fan write to us and say we have ‘the best ass*s in Australia’.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kate (@katelaidlaw_)

Kate was inspired to join OnlyFans after seeing other MAFS brides do so, and said as well as “cheeky sexy content” they will be posting fitness tips.

“It feels like a platform where I can be myself and show people more about me,” she said. “It feels empowering and has helped Bec and I build so much confidence in ourselves. It’s helped us to embrace our true selves.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

More on: MAFS OnlyFans Viral
Hayley Soen | Trends

Read Next

Finally, OnlyFans father and son speak out and share the gritty logistics of their joint venture

OnlyFans twin sisters

Twin sisters who do OnlyFans together reveal the most vile requests they’re willing to do

‘We have fun, it’s not weird’: Mum and daughter doing OnlyFans together share wild content

Latest
traitors season four uk cast and then some whatsapp symbols

All the juicy deets we have on The Traitors UK season four cast’s WhatsApp group chat

Claudia Cox

Of course Rachel is on a smaller extra one

Gabby Casey

Womp Womp: Inside Gabby and Casey’s downfall after winning All Stars, and why they split

Kieran Galpin

God, it’s really been a year

He’s an enigma, so here’s a look at Jack Keating’s life with famous dad and young daughter

Ellissa Bain

I don’t know how he’s made it on All Stars

Love Island Sweden has its own answer to Curtis Pritchard

This Islander is being called ‘Swedish Curtis’ after his chaotic promo video and I’m obsessed

Hayley Soen

Get Love Island Sweden on ITV right now

Author reveals why Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie nearly lost their roles in Heated Rivalry

Suchismita Ghosh

I can’t imagine anyone else playing Shane and Ilya

A ‘cannabis factory’ has been discovered hidden away in a Cathays house

Alicia Tariq

Fatjon Cota has pleaded guilty to his involvement in the production of the Class B drug

Here’s what the young ho trend on TikTok actually means and why it’s surprisingly wholesome

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There’s even a sound for it now

Commuting to Manchester? Here are our nine favourite study spots for in between classes

Jessica Owen

Get out of MMU library and get yourself to Federal right now

Hillside Woodside: An experience of a Bristol accommodation housing 35

Evie Greville

One large house in the middle of nowhere, what could go wrong?

‘He was looking into every window’: Warning issued over car thefts in Leeds student area

Lucy Eason

Residents of Headingley, Hyde Park and Woodhouse have been urged to stay vigilant

traitors season four uk cast and then some whatsapp symbols

All the juicy deets we have on The Traitors UK season four cast’s WhatsApp group chat

Claudia Cox

Of course Rachel is on a smaller extra one

Gabby Casey

Womp Womp: Inside Gabby and Casey’s downfall after winning All Stars, and why they split

Kieran Galpin

God, it’s really been a year

He’s an enigma, so here’s a look at Jack Keating’s life with famous dad and young daughter

Ellissa Bain

I don’t know how he’s made it on All Stars

Love Island Sweden has its own answer to Curtis Pritchard

This Islander is being called ‘Swedish Curtis’ after his chaotic promo video and I’m obsessed

Hayley Soen

Get Love Island Sweden on ITV right now

Author reveals why Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie nearly lost their roles in Heated Rivalry

Suchismita Ghosh

I can’t imagine anyone else playing Shane and Ilya

A ‘cannabis factory’ has been discovered hidden away in a Cathays house

Alicia Tariq

Fatjon Cota has pleaded guilty to his involvement in the production of the Class B drug

Here’s what the young ho trend on TikTok actually means and why it’s surprisingly wholesome

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There’s even a sound for it now

Commuting to Manchester? Here are our nine favourite study spots for in between classes

Jessica Owen

Get out of MMU library and get yourself to Federal right now

Hillside Woodside: An experience of a Bristol accommodation housing 35

Evie Greville

One large house in the middle of nowhere, what could go wrong?

‘He was looking into every window’: Warning issued over car thefts in Leeds student area

Lucy Eason

Residents of Headingley, Hyde Park and Woodhouse have been urged to stay vigilant