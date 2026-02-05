Bridgerton’s Ruth Gemmel reveals what filming Violet’s super spicy scene was really like

3 hours ago

Bridgerton season four is giving Violet Bridgerton a storyline book readers definitely didn’t see coming, and according to Ruth Gemmell who plays Violet, stepping into that new chapter was equal parts nerve-wracking, hilarious, and unexpectedly moving.

In Julia Quinn’s novels, Violet never finds love again after Edmund’s death. The late viscount remains her one great romance. But the Netflix series has decided to take Violet somewhere new, pairing her with Daniel Francis’s Lord Marcus Anderson and exploring what mid-life desire and rediscovery might look like.

That internal shift comes to a head when Violet finally decides to pursue her attraction to Marcus. After quietly rediscovering her “blooming garden” back in season three, she conspires with housekeeper Mrs. Wilson to clear Bridgerton House and invite Marcus over for a very private “tea”. One thing leads to another, and the pair end up in bed together in what is easily one of the season’s biggest surprises.

Before that moment, Violet also finds herself having awkward but honest conversations about intimacy with her daughter Francesca, scenes Gemmell says forced her character to confront her own needs. Struggling to find the right words for her daughter ultimately made Violet realize she had to face those same questions in her own life.

Off-screen, Gemmell described filming the romantic storyline as a collaborative and unexpectedly joyful experience.

“In the scenes leading up to [episode 4], Daniel was so lovely and vulnerable and calm, especially against Violet being this maelstrom of nerves,” she told Elle.

“It was really lovely to do those scenes with him. Daniel nailed Marcus Anderson. And then when we [filmed the bedroom scene at] the end of episode 4, I was quite nervous, but by the time we got to it, it was just a lot of fun and a bit of a laugh.

“I mean, I didn’t have to do nearly half of what the younger lot do, and that was fine, it was very much a conversation of what I was prepared to do and what I wasn’t prepared to do. But, actually, we laughed a lot, and you can only do that with someone who you trust and gel with.”

The production team also worked closely with the cast to ensure everyone felt comfortable with the material. According to Gemmell, discussions about boundaries were open and ongoing, and an intimacy coordinator helped create a relaxed, supportive environment on set.

She joked that filming romantic scenes is far less glamorous than it looks on screen, with constant adjustments to body positioning and staging breaking any illusion of spontaneity.

“This scene is Violet choosing herself,” showrunner Jess Brownell told Tudum. “She’s spent so much of her life being the emotional anchor for her family. This is her finally allowing herself to ask [for] what she wants.”

Featured image credit: Netflix