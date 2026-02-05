The Tab

Bridgerton’s Ruth Gemmel reveals what filming Violet’s super spicy scene was really like

I love their relationship so much

Hebe Hancock | News

Bridgerton season four is giving Violet Bridgerton a storyline book readers definitely didn’t see coming, and according to Ruth Gemmell who plays Violet, stepping into that new chapter was equal parts nerve-wracking, hilarious, and unexpectedly moving.

In Julia Quinn’s novels, Violet never finds love again after Edmund’s death. The late viscount remains her one great romance. But the Netflix series has decided to take Violet somewhere new, pairing her with Daniel Francis’s Lord Marcus Anderson and exploring what mid-life desire and rediscovery might look like.

Netflix

That internal shift comes to a head when Violet finally decides to pursue her attraction to Marcus. After quietly rediscovering her “blooming garden” back in season three, she conspires with housekeeper Mrs. Wilson to clear Bridgerton House and invite Marcus over for a very private “tea”. One thing leads to another, and the pair end up in bed together in what is easily one of the season’s biggest surprises.

Before that moment, Violet also finds herself having awkward but honest conversations about intimacy with her daughter Francesca, scenes Gemmell says forced her character to confront her own needs. Struggling to find the right words for her daughter ultimately made Violet realize she had to face those same questions in her own life.

Off-screen, Gemmell described filming the romantic storyline as a collaborative and unexpectedly joyful experience.

“In the scenes leading up to [episode 4], Daniel was so lovely and vulnerable and calm, especially against Violet being this maelstrom of nerves,” she told Elle. 

“It was really lovely to do those scenes with him. Daniel nailed Marcus Anderson. And then when we [filmed the bedroom scene at] the end of episode 4, I was quite nervous, but by the time we got to it, it was just a lot of fun and a bit of a laugh.

“I mean, I didn’t have to do nearly half of what the younger lot do, and that was fine, it was very much a conversation of what I was prepared to do and what I wasn’t prepared to do. But, actually, we laughed a lot, and you can only do that with someone who you trust and gel with.”

The production team also worked closely with the cast to ensure everyone felt comfortable with the material. According to Gemmell, discussions about boundaries were open and ongoing, and an intimacy coordinator helped create a relaxed, supportive environment on set.

She joked that filming romantic scenes is far less glamorous than it looks on screen, with constant adjustments to body positioning and staging breaking any illusion of spontaneity.

Netflix

“This scene is Violet choosing herself,” showrunner Jess Brownell told Tudum. “She’s spent so much of her life being the emotional anchor for her family. This is her finally allowing herself to ask [for] what she wants.”

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix

More on: Bridgerton Netflix TV
Hebe Hancock | News

Read Next

People have noticed a piercing error in Bridgerton season four, and now I can’t unsee it

Here’s why modiste Madame Delacroix seems to have vanished from Bridgerton season four

Omg, the new Bridgerton trailer basically confirms the super thirsty bathtub scene is coming

Latest
benedict sophie bridgerton dating rules

Every Regency era dating rule that Benedict and Sophie already broke in Bridgerton (whoops)

Claudia Cox

God forbid a girl take off a glove!

Gregory Zecca

We finally know how Dog the Bounty Hunter’s stepson killed his own son, and it’s so sad

Kieran Galpin

Anthony was only 13-years-old

Disability

Man’s angry letter sparks Twitter fight as Alton Towers bans those with ADHD from disability pass

Kieran Galpin

The park’s new disability rules also stops people with autism and anxiety from queue jumping

harry styles manchester

Harry Styles is coming to Manchester – and apparently this hack might help you secure tickets

Melissa Drover

Sorry if you don’t live in the north I guess x

OnlyFans creator Skylar Mae

21-year-old OnlyFans creator says her gran is her biggest fan, and buys her lingerie for shoots

Hayley Soen

‘My parents also check in during shoots’

Cambridge University Labour society protests outside speech of right-wing political campaigner

Alexander Newman

Jack Anderton was invited to speak at a Cambridge University Association event

The real reason Bridgerton’s makeup suddenly looks so different this season

Hebe Hancock

No more iPhone face?!

Timothée Chalamet mentioned in Epstein Files and alleged Oscars campaign exposed

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They talk a bout his controversial Woody Allen film

‘Quiet and shy’: Here’s what Lucy Letby was really like as a student at Chester University

Esther Knowles

Lucy failed a university nursing placement for being too ‘cold’

Celebs wore naked dress

From sheer to shocking: These 10 celebs wore almost nothing on the red carpet and made it fashion

Suchismita Ghosh

They sure made an entrance

benedict sophie bridgerton dating rules

Every Regency era dating rule that Benedict and Sophie already broke in Bridgerton (whoops)

Claudia Cox

God forbid a girl take off a glove!

Gregory Zecca

We finally know how Dog the Bounty Hunter’s stepson killed his own son, and it’s so sad

Kieran Galpin

Anthony was only 13-years-old

Disability

Man’s angry letter sparks Twitter fight as Alton Towers bans those with ADHD from disability pass

Kieran Galpin

The park’s new disability rules also stops people with autism and anxiety from queue jumping

harry styles manchester

Harry Styles is coming to Manchester – and apparently this hack might help you secure tickets

Melissa Drover

Sorry if you don’t live in the north I guess x

OnlyFans creator Skylar Mae

21-year-old OnlyFans creator says her gran is her biggest fan, and buys her lingerie for shoots

Hayley Soen

‘My parents also check in during shoots’

Cambridge University Labour society protests outside speech of right-wing political campaigner

Alexander Newman

Jack Anderton was invited to speak at a Cambridge University Association event

The real reason Bridgerton’s makeup suddenly looks so different this season

Hebe Hancock

No more iPhone face?!

Timothée Chalamet mentioned in Epstein Files and alleged Oscars campaign exposed

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They talk a bout his controversial Woody Allen film

‘Quiet and shy’: Here’s what Lucy Letby was really like as a student at Chester University

Esther Knowles

Lucy failed a university nursing placement for being too ‘cold’

Celebs wore naked dress

From sheer to shocking: These 10 celebs wore almost nothing on the red carpet and made it fashion

Suchismita Ghosh

They sure made an entrance