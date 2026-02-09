The Tab
Omfg, did thee Olivia Colman just come out? She’s ‘always felt sort of nonbinary’

Queen. Icon. The Moment.

Kieran Galpin

Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman has opened up about her gender identity, admitting that she’s “always felt sort of nonbinary.”

Much like Meryl Streep, Angela Bassett, and Stanley Tucci, Olivia Colman is one of those celebrities who can do no wrong. She could literally punch me in the face, and I’d thank her.

Part of the reason we love her is her carefree attitude and willingness to shrug away boundaries, and that’s never been clearer than in her recent interview with Them.

Promoting the new movie Jimpa, which saw Olivia’s character Hannah grappling with her child’s gender identity, she herself admitted to questioning the sex she was assigned at birth.

When asked about her love for the queer community, which has birthed projects such as The Favourite, Heartstopper, Beautiful People, Olivia argued that “the most loving and the most beautiful stories are from that community.”

“Throughout my whole life, I’ve had arguments with people where I’ve always felt sort of nonbinary. Don’t make that a big sort of title! But I’ve never felt massively feminine in my being female. I’ve always described myself to my husband as a gay man,” she explained.

“So I do feel at home and at ease. I feel like I have a foot in various camps. I know many people who do. I don’t really spend an awful lot of time with people who are very staunchly heterosexual…. The men I know and love are very in touch with all sides of themselves.”

Later in the interview, she admitted to not feeling like an “oddity” when surrounded by queer people, particularly nonbinary people like her co-star Aud Mason-Hyde.

God, don’t you just f*cking LOVE Olivia Colman?

It’s not just Olivia Colman; lots of celebs have felt kinship with nonbinary people

Nonbinary people have existed in various forms since the dawn of time, particularly in indigenous communities. In moder modern times, there are countless variations of gender, from those who identify as gender fluid to those who feel kinship with nonbinary people like Olivia Colman.

We’ve even got a few nonbinary celebs, like House of the Dragon star Emma D’Arcy, The Last of Us’ Bella Ramsey, Janelle Monáe, Sam Smith, and Emma Corrin.

