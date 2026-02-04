The Tab

The Housemaid just released this deleted scene with Millie and Enzo, and I’m not okay

It majorly teases the next film

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

After everyone went crazy for The Housemaid, the director has just released a deleted scene with Millie and Enzo that was originally supposed to be at the very end of the movie – and it’s everything!

The film adaptation of Freida McFadden’s bestselling psychological thriller novel was released on 22nd December and had the whole world hooked, and everyone was freaking out over that viral hotel scene online. If you know, you know.

A sequel with Sydney Sweeney has officially been confirmed, which will follow the plot of the second book The Housemaid’s Secret and is starting production in 2026. *WARNING: There will be The Housemaid spoilers ahead*.

Now, if you’ve read the novels, you’ll know that Millie and Enzo end up getting together, and that’s the whole premise of the next two books. This deleted scene, released to PEOPLE on 3rd February, is the first time we’re ever seeing their romance blossom!

In the scene, Enzo walks up to Millie at the funeral and speaks to her fully for the first time. Throughout the film, we only ever saw him stare weirdly, and they never had a proper conversation.

“I’m glad to see that you’re okay,” he says. Millie then replies, “No thanks to you. You knew everything didn’t you?” and he says, “I’m sorry, I made a promise to Nina. Yeah, I had to keep my word.”

Millie then asks him if Nina is okay now and he responds, “She’ll be fine. Millie, it’s good that he’s gone. You know that.” The whole time, there’s this mysterious, flirty energy between them.

After that, Sydney Sweeney’s character asks Enzo what he’ll do now Andrew is dead and he no longer works for the Winchesters, and he says, “I’ll always be around. Creeping around. Take care Millie.”

Most Read

Chappell Roan Grammys outfit works

Chappell Roan broke the Grammys 2026 with *that* risqué dress, so here’s how it actually worked

Curtis

Love Island’s Curtis has addressed whether he would be open to dating a man

The cringe ‘reason’ Justin Bieber performed half naked at the Grammys, in just his boxers

@people

PEOPLE has an exclusive deleted scene from #TheHousemaid that you didn’t see in theaters — and it sets up SydneySweeney’s sequel with MicheleMorrone, TheHousemaidsSecret. The hit movie is now available to watch at home on digital. 👀

♬ original sound – People Magazine

If you’ve read McFadden’s The Housemaid books, you’ll be freaking out right now! I can’t wait to see Millie and Enzo’s warped love story on screen.

For more like this, follow The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image by: Hidden Pictures and Lionsgate

More on: Film The Housemaid Viral
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Read Next

Wait, is Nina coming back? Amanda Seyfried teases her shock return for The Housemaid sequel

People only just noticed this chilling hidden detail in The Housemaid that’s so sinister

The Housemaid director hotel scene

Director reveals exactly how The Housemaid’s steamiest scenes were actually filmed

Latest

One cigarette, one fire, one hospital in crisis: Here’s why smoking is banned at QMC

Leah Jackson

Last month, fire crews were rushed to Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre after a discarded cigarette sparked a blaze

The ultimate week of classes at UoB’s Sport and Fitness

Ruby Howe

Just in time for hot girl winter!

Belle is the embodiment of what you get when you put a real *All Star* in the Love Island villa

Hayley Soen

God is a woman

Your guide to watching the 2026 Six Nations in Edinburgh

Kitty Messer

The only thing getting us through mid-terms

York SU elections to change in 2026 as sabbatical officer team is restructured

Shannon Downing

Students will elect five sabbatical officers instead of seven for the 2026/27 academic year

Lorde and Djo to headline new concert for FORWARDS this summer

Ellen Paterson

Lorde gets the ‘green light’ to perform on the Downs this summer

Cambridge’s vice chancellor is no longer the highest paid among Russell Group universities

Nina Stockdale

You’ll never guess who has overtaken her

Here’s what’s ACTUALLY going on between Rosé and Bruno Mars, after the 2026 Grammys

Hebe Hancock

It’s all a bit weird

Matthew

People are ripping into Glee’s Matthew Morrison after his bizarre cabaret show about 9/11

Kieran Galpin

His girlfriend was cheating on him as it was happening

Here’s what Chloe thinks of Millie and Zac on All Stars, the only opinion that matters

Ellissa Bain

I’ve been waiting for this

One cigarette, one fire, one hospital in crisis: Here’s why smoking is banned at QMC

Leah Jackson

Last month, fire crews were rushed to Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre after a discarded cigarette sparked a blaze

The ultimate week of classes at UoB’s Sport and Fitness

Ruby Howe

Just in time for hot girl winter!

Belle is the embodiment of what you get when you put a real *All Star* in the Love Island villa

Hayley Soen

God is a woman

Your guide to watching the 2026 Six Nations in Edinburgh

Kitty Messer

The only thing getting us through mid-terms

York SU elections to change in 2026 as sabbatical officer team is restructured

Shannon Downing

Students will elect five sabbatical officers instead of seven for the 2026/27 academic year

Lorde and Djo to headline new concert for FORWARDS this summer

Ellen Paterson

Lorde gets the ‘green light’ to perform on the Downs this summer

Cambridge’s vice chancellor is no longer the highest paid among Russell Group universities

Nina Stockdale

You’ll never guess who has overtaken her

Here’s what’s ACTUALLY going on between Rosé and Bruno Mars, after the 2026 Grammys

Hebe Hancock

It’s all a bit weird

Matthew

People are ripping into Glee’s Matthew Morrison after his bizarre cabaret show about 9/11

Kieran Galpin

His girlfriend was cheating on him as it was happening

Here’s what Chloe thinks of Millie and Zac on All Stars, the only opinion that matters

Ellissa Bain

I’ve been waiting for this