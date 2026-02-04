The Housemaid just released this deleted scene with Millie and Enzo, and I’m not okay

3 hours ago

After everyone went crazy for The Housemaid, the director has just released a deleted scene with Millie and Enzo that was originally supposed to be at the very end of the movie – and it’s everything!

The film adaptation of Freida McFadden’s bestselling psychological thriller novel was released on 22nd December and had the whole world hooked, and everyone was freaking out over that viral hotel scene online. If you know, you know.

A sequel with Sydney Sweeney has officially been confirmed, which will follow the plot of the second book The Housemaid’s Secret and is starting production in 2026. *WARNING: There will be The Housemaid spoilers ahead*.

Now, if you’ve read the novels, you’ll know that Millie and Enzo end up getting together, and that’s the whole premise of the next two books. This deleted scene, released to PEOPLE on 3rd February, is the first time we’re ever seeing their romance blossom!

In the scene, Enzo walks up to Millie at the funeral and speaks to her fully for the first time. Throughout the film, we only ever saw him stare weirdly, and they never had a proper conversation.

“I’m glad to see that you’re okay,” he says. Millie then replies, “No thanks to you. You knew everything didn’t you?” and he says, “I’m sorry, I made a promise to Nina. Yeah, I had to keep my word.”

Millie then asks him if Nina is okay now and he responds, “She’ll be fine. Millie, it’s good that he’s gone. You know that.” The whole time, there’s this mysterious, flirty energy between them.

After that, Sydney Sweeney’s character asks Enzo what he’ll do now Andrew is dead and he no longer works for the Winchesters, and he says, “I’ll always be around. Creeping around. Take care Millie.”

@people PEOPLE has an exclusive deleted scene from #TheHousemaid that you didn’t see in theaters — and it sets up SydneySweeney’s sequel with MicheleMorrone, TheHousemaidsSecret. The hit movie is now available to watch at home on digital. 👀 ♬ original sound – People Magazine

If you’ve read McFadden’s The Housemaid books, you’ll be freaking out right now! I can’t wait to see Millie and Enzo’s warped love story on screen.

For more like this, follow The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image by: Hidden Pictures and Lionsgate