Here’s what’s ACTUALLY going on between Rosé and Bruno Mars, after the 2026 Grammys

At the 2026 Grammy Awards, the chart-devouring Bruno Mars and Rosé collaboration ATP opened the show, and then… won absolutely nothing. Unfortunately for Rosé, she became the main character of the chaos.

here’s Bruno Mars and Rosé’s full performance of Apt. at the Grammys pic.twitter.com/fwZoN634uJ — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 2, 2026

Mars has won at least one Grammy at every ceremony he’s been nominated for since 2014, racking up a total of 16 wins. After APT left empty-handed, some people started joking, and others seriously claiming, that Rosé had somehow ended his winning streak. The narrative spread quickly across social media.

Apt by rose ended bruno mars’ 6y long streak of winning at least one grammy every year. A 2026 Grammy would’ve been his 7th. Funny how 7 is a blessing for some but a curse for others pic.twitter.com/niCJu1Jx0n — steph ⦿ ☰ ☲ ⟭⟬ᴱ ᴬᴿᴱ ᴮ⟬⟭ᶜᴷ (@gomdorichick) February 2, 2026

Things escalated when a viral image circulated on X, supposedly showing Rosé posting an emotional Instagram story about messages not delivering and Bruno’s profile picture disappearing. People treated it as proof of a fallout, except there was no evidence it was real.

Another rumour claimed Bruno had unfollowed Rosé on Instagram after the Grammys loss. That also fell apart pretty quickly: There was never a follow to begin with.

Old videos and clips got dragged into the mess

A resurfaced clip of Rosé talking about Bruno Mars was branded “embarrassing” online, especially in the context of the awards loss. Some people also began compiling moments where Rosé appeared particularly affectionate or physically close to Mars, arguing the dynamic looked one-sided.

Even a light-hearted post of Rosé eating cupcakes decorated with Bruno’s face became part of the discourse, with some accusing her of being “obsessed”.

It’s creepy how obsessed she is with Bruno this is not normal 😭 pic.twitter.com/Vep7IUh7rB — tori⋆ (@jkissantae) February 4, 2026

Many K-pop fans argued the Grammys overlooked Rosé despite her historic appearance: The Australian-Korean singer-songwriter became the first K-pop soloist to perform at the ceremony.

The 28-year-old opened the show alongside Mars with APT, marking one of the most high-profile moments of the night, including a cheek-kiss moment that instantly went viral.

So… is there actually any drama?

Right now, there’s no verified evidence of a feud between Rosé and Bruno Mars. Most of the narrative has been driven by misleading screenshots rather than confirmed actions from either artist.

everybody blaming rosé for “making” bruno mars lose all his grammy nominations is misogynistic asf bc that doesn’t even sound right wtf yall on — kay (@karlasmanners) February 2, 2026

People have suggested that the hate directed towards Rosé is a result of misogyny, as well as claiming that the Grammys have overlooked K-pop.

