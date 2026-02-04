The Tab

Here’s what’s ACTUALLY going on between Rosé and Bruno Mars, after the 2026 Grammys

It’s all a bit weird

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

At the 2026 Grammy Awards, the chart-devouring Bruno Mars and Rosé collaboration ATP opened the show, and then… won absolutely nothing. Unfortunately for Rosé, she became the main character of the chaos.

Mars has won at least one Grammy at every ceremony he’s been nominated for since 2014, racking up a total of 16 wins. After APT left empty-handed, some people started joking, and others seriously claiming, that Rosé had somehow ended his winning streak. The narrative spread quickly across social media.

Things escalated when a viral image circulated on X, supposedly showing Rosé posting an emotional Instagram story about messages not delivering and Bruno’s profile picture disappearing. People treated it as proof of a fallout, except there was no evidence it was real.

Another rumour claimed Bruno had unfollowed Rosé on Instagram after the Grammys loss. That also fell apart pretty quickly: There was never a follow to begin with.

Old videos and clips got dragged into the mess

A resurfaced clip of Rosé talking about Bruno Mars was branded “embarrassing” online, especially in the context of the awards loss. Some people also began compiling moments where Rosé appeared particularly affectionate or physically close to Mars, arguing the dynamic looked one-sided.

Even a light-hearted post of Rosé eating cupcakes decorated with Bruno’s face became part of the discourse, with some accusing her of being “obsessed”.

Many K-pop fans argued the Grammys overlooked Rosé despite her historic appearance: The Australian-Korean singer-songwriter became the first K-pop soloist to perform at the ceremony.

The 28-year-old opened the show alongside Mars with APT, marking one of the most high-profile moments of the night, including a cheek-kiss moment that instantly went viral.

So… is there actually any drama?

Right now, there’s no verified evidence of a feud between Rosé and Bruno Mars. Most of the narrative has been driven by misleading screenshots rather than confirmed actions from either artist.

People have suggested that the hate directed towards Rosé is a result of misogyny, as well as claiming that the Grammys have overlooked K-pop.

Love Island All Stars cast member Jack Keating with sister Missy

Um, so Jack Keating only got on Love Island in the first place because his sister turned it down

Hayley Soen

Producers settled for the second option Keating

Here’s why modiste Madame Delacroix seems to have vanished from Bridgerton season four

Hebe Hancock

She was one of my favourites

university student stabbed to death leicester

Arrest made after a student was stabbed to death near a university campus in Leicester

Claudia Cox

Police detained an 18-year-old on suspicion of murder

One cigarette, one fire, one hospital in crisis: Here’s why smoking is banned at QMC

Leah Jackson

Last month, fire crews were rushed to Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre after a discarded cigarette sparked a blaze

The ultimate week of classes at UoB’s Sport and Fitness

Ruby Howe

Just in time for hot girl winter!

Belle is the embodiment of what you get when you put a real *All Star* in the Love Island villa

Hayley Soen

God is a woman

Your guide to watching the 2026 Six Nations in Edinburgh

Kitty Messer

The only thing getting us through mid-terms

York SU elections to change in 2026 as sabbatical officer team is restructured

Shannon Downing

Students will elect five sabbatical officers instead of seven for the 2026/27 academic year

Lorde and Djo to headline new concert for FORWARDS this summer

Ellen Paterson

Lorde gets the ‘green light’ to perform on the Downs this summer

Cambridge’s vice chancellor is no longer the highest paid among Russell Group universities

Nina Stockdale

You’ll never guess who has overtaken her

