Meet Revishaan, the TikTok creator whose KCL rejection was the best thing that happened to him

Ishaan Bhimjiyani, also know as Revishaan online, is an TikTok influencer who became popular through his posts on studying for his year 10 mocks, GCSE’s and A levels. He is most rememberable for his study live streams, and in this time, he applied to study business at KCL but was rejected.

Posting to over 400k followers on Tiktok, he thanks King’s College London for rejecting him. Since deciding not to go to university, he has created his own talent agency for “educational creators” which turns over six figures a year.

He has also worked with NATO, been invited to the White House, and met former US president Joe Biden and current UK prime minister Keir Starmer. Talk about an impressive CV!

For someone who appeared to be studying all the time, his decision to not go to university and his final A level grades shocked his audience. So, The King’s Tab spoke to Revishaan to ask about his life since deciding against university, and how his King’s rejection shaped his future career path.

What inspired you to start posting on TikTok, and what made you want to start posting about studying?

Ishaan told The King’s Tab his motivation to post on TikTok came from lockdown: “I was unmotivated and I had no idea what to do with my time. I downloaded TikTok and I was like, why not just post what I post, with no intention of going viral or anything.

“I needed to revise for my year 10 and year 11 exams so I was just like, why not document it? I’m not a study freak or anything, but I thought if I could build up my persona, like previous YouTuber’s have done, maybe it will go somewhere.”

Would you have described King’s as your dream university?

“Back then, yes. I don’t know why I’m not going to lie, but it was definitely my top on the list, and then it was Durham, and then Warwick, Manchester and something else.”

Ishaan also applied to universities in the US, but did not accept his offers as he could not afford them.

Ishaan reflected: “As soon as I got that rejection, I was like ‘oh god what am I going to do? What am I going to tell my audience?’ Because I had been talking about applications and doing all that prep work for it.”

When asked if his rejection from King’s prompted his decision to not go to university, Ishaan explained: “I did get into Durham and I would not have minded going there, but I think King’s and the rejection itself was definitely a contribution. I was just like if they don’t want me, I guess that’s fine.”

How many businesses have you ran, and what does your current business TapLab do?

The TikToker told The King’s Tab about running three businesses along-side his A level studies. One of these is his current talent agency TapLab, an “educational talent management agency” which represents “basically every educational content creator on TikTok”. It has signed campaigns with various huge companies like Apple, “It’s doing pretty well”, he said.

As well as TapLab, Ishaan started a tutoring company and created an online educational community on discord, where students could ask questions and get responses from “real people and teachers”. At the time, this community had about 70,000 people in. He sold these later on to focus on his talent agency, selling one at roughly £100,000.

Educational creators have become increasingly popular on platforms such as TikTok and Youtube. Ishaan describes educational creators as “anyone that is documenting the student life”, like those who create videos on GCSEs, A Levels and university.

What do you think about the backlash to educational creators?

Educational influencers have been criticised in the mainstream media, such as ITV claiming students are relying more on them than teachers or other professional educators.

Ishaan responded: “Realistically, the creators have all of the followers, they’re getting the views, they’re clearly helping the students based on the sentiment.”

“There’s a fine line between giving study tips and teaching. Study tips are completely fine, whats the problem with sharing study tips? Teacher’s aren’t doing it, teachers are teaching the curriculum. When students start teaching the curriculum, okay, there’s a bit of a fine line. But, at the end of the day, it’s your choice to watch it and listen to it.”

Ishaan recently created a series of posts posing as an NYU student, much to the confusion of his audience. This trip did not make the 21-year-old regret his decisions regarding university.

“I’m really happy I didn’t go. Sitting in the lectures, living in dorms, commuting every morning, I don’t know how I can do that now.

“If I had gone to King’s, I think I would have probably dropped out after the first year, realistically. It would have been a different trajectory because I moved to Dubai, instead of going to university. I became the CMO of an ed tech, and that opened up its own opportunity. Looking at the stuff I’ve done now, I probably wouldn’t have been able to do it if I did go to King’s or any university, to be honest.”

If you had the chance to study business at King’s now, would you take that opportunity?

“I don’t think so, not business. I’ve sat through a couple of the business lectures at King’s and UCL, but I just can’t see how it would help run or start a business. The business management courses teach you how to be a manager or go into management consulting or be within a company rather than actually lad a company.

“They don’t teach you how to actually run a business, they teach you HR, corporate, and all that stuff. I wouldn’t mind an honorary degree.”

Do you have any advice for King’s students struggling with university life, or plans for after graduation?

“The good thing is a lot of people are in the same position as them, in terms of what they want to do after university. The only problem is it’s so saturated. A lot of my friends are applying to hundreds and hundreds of internships and spring weeks, and only getting like one interview back.

“Maybe take this time and reflect on exactly what you want to get into instead of applying to internships through their normal channels. Connect with people individually, build one-to-one connections with people already in the company who can refer you. If you can get yourself in through connections, its so much easier than normal applications.”

Do you still use blurting?

Finally, we couldn’t end the interview without mentioning Revishaan’s infamous blurting livestreams. When asked if he still believes in blurting as an effective revision method, he told The King’s Tab: “It’s definitely a good method. The scribbling wasn’t real, I’ll give you that. It helped because I was looking at what I was revising and I guess scribbling in my mind or whatever. That was my marketing technique to blow up.”

