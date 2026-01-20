The Tab

It’s official: The King’s Tab is looking for MORE writers to join the team

Come to our open meeting on Thursday 29th January, 6pm at The Vault!

Isabella Zbucki | News

The King’s Tab is officially looking for new writers to join the team.

Whether you’re an aspiring journalist or just looking for a new skill to add to your CV, this is the place to be.

We’ll be hosting an open meeting at The Vault on Strand Campus on Thursday 29th January at 6pm, where you’ll be able to ask any questions, claim pitches, and meet our new editorial team.

These meetings will continue every two weeks throughout the semester, and we’ll be posting the time and location for future socials on our Instagram – so do keep an eye out!

What is The Tab?

The Tab is a national youth site covering everything from fun features to breaking news stories. We’re written for students, by students, and almost every major city in the UK has its own university Tab branch, including Edinburgh, Manchester and Exeter.

Recent news stories for The King’s Tab have included the vice-chancellor’s salary increase, Keira Knightley and Ambika Mod being spotted on campus and the closure of Strand Greggs, which was picked up by national outlets such as The Sun and Birmingham Live.

Our recent features include new years resolutions that KCL students should have and a guide to surviving depressive winter weather.

So, whether you’re into breaking the latest breaking news stories on campus or enjoy writing witty features, there really is something for everyone!

Why should I write for The King’s Tab?

As a writer for The King’s Tab, your articles will be read by thousands of readers every month. We’ve already had a fantastic start to the semester with our articles gaining over 7,000 views in January alone.

Most Read

Love Is Blind’s Stacy sued the show and won: Here’s what happened in the lawsuit

Heated Rivalry Hudson Williams Connor Storrie dating

Heated Rivalry stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie finally address their dating lives

the traitors season four stephen in jumpsuit

Good lord, Stephen’s jumpsuit on The Traitors is way more expensive than you’d expect

One of our most read stories got over 27,000 page views in the space of a week, so it’s the perfect opportunity to get your work out there.

The best part? No experience or application process is required. All we ask is that you have a passion for writing, as our editorial team work closely with an Assistant Editor at The Tab’s HQ in London.

You’ll be trained up by the King’s team, as well as professional HQ journalists, who offer guidance throughout the writing process.

Writing for The King’s Tab is also super flexible too; there’s no pressure to write a certain amount of articles per month, and you can write around your deadlines.

If that doesn’t sound amazing enough, previous Tab alumni have gone onto work at national newspapers and magazines including The Times, The Evening Standard, The Independent, The Daily Express, The Telegraph, Vogue, Cosmopolitan and more.

It’s a great addition to any CV, even if you don’t want to pursue a professional career in journalism.

How do I join?

Come along to our open meeting at The Vault on Strand Campus on the 29th January at 6pm where you’ll be able to meet our editorial team, socialise with other writers and claim a pitch.

Can’t make the meeting but want to join? No worries! Send us a message on Instagram so you can be added to our writers WhatsApp chat where you can still grab a commission, pitch your ideas, and chat about breaking King’s news.

We hope to see you there!

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The King’s Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook. 

Isabella Zbucki | News

Read Next

Omg, Keira Knightley and Ambika Mod were spotted filming outside KCL Strand Campus

King’s College London VC receives HUGE salary increase despite hundreds of university jobs cut

Omg, Strand Greggs just closed for good and KCL students are not okay

Latest

Widening access to university with Destination Durham

Charlotte Morgan

This programme supports underrepresented students from the North East in applying to university

Here are 7 seven reasons why YOU should join the London Tab

Lucy Evanson

Come to our open meeting at 7pm on the 29th January at the Montagu Pyke!

The ‘underwear’ dress Victoria Beckham wore to Brooklyn’s wedding is dividing people

Ellissa Bain

I think she looks amazing

Heated Rivalry plot hole Scott Kip

Heated Rivalry star exposes a huge plot hole in Scott and Kip’s story and how it nearly got worse

Suchismita Ghosh

It makes no sense

Okay, we gave each Lancs college a pop album based entirely on vibes

Emma Netscher

Who needs Spotify’s daily mix when The Lancaster Tab has your back on what tunes to put on today

Brooklyn Beckham memes

We shouldn’t laugh, but these savage memes about the Beckham family fallout are killing me off

Kieran Galpin

People have depicted Brooklyn’s first dance with his mum, and the results are brutally hilarious

Watch: Students evacuated after fire broke out at University of Salford accommodation

Becky Devonshire-Pay

The fire allegedly started from a tumble dryer

Tyrique reveals he turned down Love Island All Stars 2026 for the most iconic reason

Ellissa Bain

Love him for this

Traitors finale set to come to the big screen at this Manchester venue’s watch party

Emma Nichols

Get your cloaks ready and your Claudia wigs brushed

Heated Rivalry Connor Storrie Hudson Williams friendship

Heated Rivalry’s Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams reveal the truth about their close friendship

Suchismita Ghosh

They even got matching tattoos

Widening access to university with Destination Durham

Charlotte Morgan

This programme supports underrepresented students from the North East in applying to university

Here are 7 seven reasons why YOU should join the London Tab

Lucy Evanson

Come to our open meeting at 7pm on the 29th January at the Montagu Pyke!

The ‘underwear’ dress Victoria Beckham wore to Brooklyn’s wedding is dividing people

Ellissa Bain

I think she looks amazing

Heated Rivalry plot hole Scott Kip

Heated Rivalry star exposes a huge plot hole in Scott and Kip’s story and how it nearly got worse

Suchismita Ghosh

It makes no sense

Okay, we gave each Lancs college a pop album based entirely on vibes

Emma Netscher

Who needs Spotify’s daily mix when The Lancaster Tab has your back on what tunes to put on today

Brooklyn Beckham memes

We shouldn’t laugh, but these savage memes about the Beckham family fallout are killing me off

Kieran Galpin

People have depicted Brooklyn’s first dance with his mum, and the results are brutally hilarious

Watch: Students evacuated after fire broke out at University of Salford accommodation

Becky Devonshire-Pay

The fire allegedly started from a tumble dryer

Tyrique reveals he turned down Love Island All Stars 2026 for the most iconic reason

Ellissa Bain

Love him for this

Traitors finale set to come to the big screen at this Manchester venue’s watch party

Emma Nichols

Get your cloaks ready and your Claudia wigs brushed

Heated Rivalry Connor Storrie Hudson Williams friendship

Heated Rivalry’s Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams reveal the truth about their close friendship

Suchismita Ghosh

They even got matching tattoos