It’s official: The King’s Tab is looking for MORE writers to join the team

Come to our open meeting on Thursday 29th January, 6pm at The Vault!

The King’s Tab is officially looking for new writers to join the team.

Whether you’re an aspiring journalist or just looking for a new skill to add to your CV, this is the place to be.

We’ll be hosting an open meeting at The Vault on Strand Campus on Thursday 29th January at 6pm, where you’ll be able to ask any questions, claim pitches, and meet our new editorial team.

These meetings will continue every two weeks throughout the semester, and we’ll be posting the time and location for future socials on our Instagram – so do keep an eye out!

What is The Tab?

The Tab is a national youth site covering everything from fun features to breaking news stories. We’re written for students, by students, and almost every major city in the UK has its own university Tab branch, including Edinburgh, Manchester and Exeter.

Recent news stories for The King’s Tab have included the vice-chancellor’s salary increase, Keira Knightley and Ambika Mod being spotted on campus and the closure of Strand Greggs, which was picked up by national outlets such as The Sun and Birmingham Live.

Our recent features include new years resolutions that KCL students should have and a guide to surviving depressive winter weather.

So, whether you’re into breaking the latest breaking news stories on campus or enjoy writing witty features, there really is something for everyone!

Why should I write for The King’s Tab?

As a writer for The King’s Tab, your articles will be read by thousands of readers every month. We’ve already had a fantastic start to the semester with our articles gaining over 7,000 views in January alone.

One of our most read stories got over 27,000 page views in the space of a week, so it’s the perfect opportunity to get your work out there.

The best part? No experience or application process is required. All we ask is that you have a passion for writing, as our editorial team work closely with an Assistant Editor at The Tab’s HQ in London.

You’ll be trained up by the King’s team, as well as professional HQ journalists, who offer guidance throughout the writing process.

Writing for The King’s Tab is also super flexible too; there’s no pressure to write a certain amount of articles per month, and you can write around your deadlines.

If that doesn’t sound amazing enough, previous Tab alumni have gone onto work at national newspapers and magazines including The Times, The Evening Standard, The Independent, The Daily Express, The Telegraph, Vogue, Cosmopolitan and more.

It’s a great addition to any CV, even if you don’t want to pursue a professional career in journalism.

How do I join?

Come along to our open meeting at The Vault on Strand Campus on the 29th January at 6pm where you’ll be able to meet our editorial team, socialise with other writers and claim a pitch.

Can’t make the meeting but want to join? No worries! Send us a message on Instagram so you can be added to our writers WhatsApp chat where you can still grab a commission, pitch your ideas, and chat about breaking King’s news.

We hope to see you there!

