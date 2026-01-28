New year, new us: KCL students share their 2026 New Year’s resolutions

3 hours ago

With 2026 well under way, KCL students have once again made bold New Year’s resolutions. From finally attending 9AM lectures, to not leaving assignments to the night before they’re due and some even swearing that they’ll cut down on their screen time (we know how this one ends, however).

Whether these goals last all year or end the second week of term, we are certain that the ambition is strong but the procrastination is even stronger.

So, here is what King’s students are aiming for in 2026, or just January by the looks of it.

Going to bed at a reasonable hour

Of course, one of the most popular resolutions among King’s students is the dream of finally fixing their sleep schedule.

Every year we promise ourselves that we will no longer doom scroll till 1AM, pull essay panic all nighter’s and actually attend our morning lectures. While the intention is pure, the execution is less so.

Not get defeated by our degrees

While we all hope and pray for a smooth and easy semester, we all know that this is too optimistic for us KCL students. It’s less about thriving and more about surviving.

We just want to make it through each module without falling too behind on the weekly 100 page readings. On top of that, January exams make it almost impossible to focus on any resolutions.

Who wants to avoid sweets, go to the gym and deal with all that stress? Whether or not this is possible, the determination to not let the degree destroy us is at least admirable.

Do assignments on time

Less TikTok screen time

This is the one New Year’s resolution students confidently sets every year, knowing full well that it won’t survive past the first week of January.

What starts as a promise to just check one video quickly turns into an hour-long scroll spent sending cat videos to our friends at 3am. If only we spent as much time on LinkedIn as we did TikTok, that summer internship would be in the bag.

Save money

Now, we all know this resolution is not going to last too long. Between overpriced matcha and the sudden urge to change up your whole wardrobe, this goal collapses faster than expected. Getting our student finance in January is deadly, how else are we supposed to cure the Blue Monday blues? Also, we must not forget the drunken urge to buy everyone a round of drinks on a night out.

While for Waterloo and Guy’s student’s it might be a more realistic resolution, for us Strand students it’s basically impossible. Can we really be blamed? Covent Garden and Blank Street are conveniently located right next to us.

Join a new uni society

This is the resolution that we all should aim for. Every year, students swear they’ll branch out and try something new. Fast forward a few weeks, the ambition is no longer there.

However, if there is one society you aim for and stick to this year, it should definitely be to write for The King’s Tab.

Whether you’re looking to gain a new skill, want to make your CV stand out, or just want to write some fun and silly articles, you should definitely come to our open meeting on Thursday 29th of January at 6pm. This is a resolution you can definitely stick to.

