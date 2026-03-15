THE RESULTS: Cambridge Tab Bachelor Challenge Top 10 revealed

Who will claim the title of Cambridge’s most eligible suitor?

1 hour ago

Romance comes in many forms. It can appear in a bouquet of fresh flowers, in a box of chocolates, or even just a friend remembering what your favourite colour is. In the immortal words of Charli XCX, ‘everything is romantic’. For lovers of romance, however, today is a more special day than most. It’s the day that the long-awaited results of our very first Bachelor Challenge are revealed.

Which eligible suitors have caught the hearts of the Cambridge population? Which stunning singles have made their way to the top three? Who will be crowned most eligible bachelor in all of Cambridge?

With hundreds of votes counted, these burning questions have finally found their answers. It was a remarkably close race for the win: the top two were separated by only two votes. After a week of voting, Cambridge’s Top 10 Bachelors and their full profiles are below.

Keep an eye out for their socials – if someone’s caught your eye, why not send a cheeky DM?

The Big Three

1. Lina Mooren

Year: Master’s student

College: Clare

Course: Management

Hobbies/interests: Books, cafes, museums, running (on a good day)

Type: Intelligent, funny, curly or blond hair, and not a dutch man *please*

Instagram: @_linlou_

2. Disha Das

Year: Masters

College: Darwin

Course: Management

Hobbies/interests: Reading non-fiction especially collection of essays, live gigs (Big Thief, Daniel Caesar, Charli xcx, Peter Cat recording), running, travelling

Type: Well-read, creative, impact-driven, likes adventure, brown hair

Instagram: @dishaa__d

3. Rupert Greenwood

Year: Second year

College: Queens

Course: NatSci

Hobbies/interests: Beers, ball games, bachelorettes

Type: Unserious. Good chat. Prefers Kiki’s over Junction

Instagram: @greenwood_rupert

The runners up (in no particular order)

John-Ellis Wallace

Year: Second Year

College: King’s

Course: Classics

Hobbies/interests: Singing, writing poetry, … and the pub!

Type: Witty, outgoing… someone to crack me up!

Instagram: @je.wal

Felix Bowden

Year: Fourth year

College: Clare

Course: NatSci (astrophysics)

Hobbies/Interests: Rowing (apologies if this is a red flag), yapping on Camfess, band/other music stuff (if given the time 📯📯📯), cooking (not my strong point but then again this is hobbies not talents) and reading feminist literature (I’ve skimmed “Invisible Women” by Caroline Criado Perez)

Type: Women who are loud and have medium length to long hair

Socials: I mostly use Facebook but have resorted to using Instagram as of this week (I was told at Rowmance last Sunday by a lovely woman from Downing that only using Facebook is “icky”) so if you’re on the prowl it’s @felicfelicic. However, it should be said I much prefer meeting people in real life, so if you catch sight of me someplace around Clare or anywhere else feel free to start up a conversation!

Melina Tsilira

Year: Master’s student

College: Darwin

Course: Development studies

Hobbies/interests: Self-published author, singer, actor, photographer

Type: Tall (fyi I’m 5’9’’ 💀), Confident, Sarcastic, Curly Hair

Instagram: @melinatsilira

Anna Khachaturova

Year: Masters student

College: Queens’

Course: Management

Hobbies/interests: The gym, drinking, gossiping, hosting, regretting doing a Mickey Mouse degree

Type: British, Banter & Biceps

Instagram: @thefakeannakh

Nini Kukhalashvili

Year: I‘m an exchange student so it’s a bit complicated but technically in my third year?

College: Newnham

Course: Linguistics and MML (German & Spanish)

Hobbies/interests: Knitting, crocheting, yoga, swimming, just watching shows/cartoons/movies, travelling and obviously languages (also I just really enjoy meeting new people, not sure if you can count that as a hobby idk)

Type: Into he/she/they, whoever. Into STEM people for some reason? And just people who like spontaneity and are passionate about things

Instagram: @ninikukh

Zeynah Yusuf

Year: Second year

College: Sidney

Course: PBS

Hobbies/interests: Conducting psych experiments on my friends, making coffee, watching Hudson Williams edits

Type: People who applied to Cambridge for the theatre

Instagram: @zeyn4h

Odhran Cleneghan

Year: Second year

College: Churchill

Course: Law

Hobbies/interests: Rugby, rowing, Gaelic football, films, performative Irishness

Type: Anyone who wants to come axe-throwing with me (and is willing to break my heart)

Instagram: @odhran.clenaghan

There you have it – Cambridge’s most attractive bachelors and bachelorettes. Thank you to everyone who participated, either by voting, submitting their friends, or agreeing to take part in the challenge. While this contest has been great fun, keep your eyes peeled for an even bigger – and perhaps more familiar – competition over the next few weeks.

The Top 10 have all generously provided us with their profiles and socials – for those of you interested, the ball’s in your court now.

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Featured image via Unsplash