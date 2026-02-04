People are ripping into Glee’s Matthew Morrison after his bizarre cabaret show about 9/11

His girlfriend was cheating on him as it was happening

Glee’s Matthew Morrison continues to be as jarring as Will Schuester, and while he’s yet to reach singing La Cucaracha in a sombrero levels of cringe, he has been singing about the time his girlfriend cheated on him during 9/11.

Growing up is realising that beneath the muscles and curly hair, Matthew Morrison is just the real-world version of Will Schuester: Jarring, a little bit odd, and incapable of reading a room.

From December to January, Matthew was performing a cabaret show at the 54 Below club in New York City. Aptly named Rhythms & Revelations, the show was about, well, I’ll let him tell you.

“Step into a world where music and dance become more than just entertainment—they become a journey into the heart of what makes us human,” he said.

“Welcome to Rhythms & Revelations— a car wash for your soul. In this show, I’m not just here to perform; I’m here to spark something within you. I want you to leave with a sense of inquiry, curiosity, and wonder about your own life. Many concerts entertain, but I invite you to take a closer look inside.

“To see the beating heart of music and dance, not just as art forms but as reflections of our deepest selves. This show comes from my heart—it’s a piece of my soul laid bare. I’m stepping outside of all the characters I’ve played, shedding every mask, and diving deep into my authenticity and vulnerability.

“In Rhythms & Revelations, I’m fully alive, and I want you to feel that aliveness too. Join me on this journey, and let’s explore the depths within us all.”

That answered literally zero questions about the substance of the show, but people have since shared clips to TikTok.

Matthew Morrison recalls his girlfriend’s cheating during 9/11

During a portion of the cabaret performance, Matthew Morrison recalled being freshly 21 in New York City. The date was September 11, and he was on the train.

“It disappeared behind the building and then boom, I can still hear the screams,” he told the audience. “The automated subway conductor came over the loudspeaker, ‘Next stop, the World Trade Centre.’ Yeah, perfect timing. The train plunged underground, but we never made it.”

Matthew and the rest of the subway carriage spent the next three hours underground as “the world above me collapsed.” He was “powerless” besides waiting, so he took out a receipt and wrote “what I thought would be my last words. 21 years old, writing my own goodbye. ”

Upon returning to the surface, he rushed home to see his girlfriend. At this point during the performance, he was hurriedly acting out the scene in what can only be described as a GCSE drama performance.

“My keys slid into the lock, the door swung open, and there she was. In Bed, with another man,” he said, earning gasps across the audience – and a few laughs. “I said, ‘You might want to turn on the TV’ and walked out.”

He then did a performance of Send in the Clowns from the musical A Little Night Music.

Responding in the comments, one person wrote: “Why isn’t anyone dying of laughter??? I would have had to be removed by security.”

“He did a jazzy, whimsical spin while explaining 9/11,” another said, as someone else added, “Is this a stand-up? A spoken word performance? A sermon? I’m so confused.”

Videos of the cabaret are plentiful on TikTok right now, and each is more jarring than the last.

