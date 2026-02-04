Cambridge’s vice chancellor is no longer the highest paid among Russell Group universities

2 hours ago

Cambridge University’s vice-chancellor, Deborah Prentice, is no longer the highest paid vice-chancellor of the Russell Group universities.

According to the Times Higher Education, Deborah Prentice received a total pay package worth £507,000 last year, with a base pay of £414,000. While the base pay of £414,000 was the second highest, the overall pay package was only fourth highest.

Oxford University’s vice chancellor, Irene Tracy, was top of the list, with an overall pay of £666,000. The vice chancellor of UCL took second place, with LSE following in third. Other universities among the list of the top ten highest-paid Vice Chancellors last year included Imperial College London, Birmingham, King’s College London, Manchester, Bristol and Edinburgh.

Although Prentice’s base pay has increased since becoming Cambridge’s vice chancellor in 2023 (from £409,000 in 2023-4 to £414,000 in 202), her overall pay has decreased from £577,000 to £507,000. This could be due to additional bonuses in her first year of the role, such as a £42,000 relocation payment.

While Prentice’s overall salary has fallen, a THE analysis of 2025-6 financial accounts reveals an average rise in base salaries. The median base salary has risen by 5 per cent from £334,500 in 2023-24 to £350,500 last year. This represents a general rising trend. In 2021-22, the median base salary was £314,000. At the same time, however, the median total pay package has fallen by £4,000, from £401,000 to £397,000.

These increases in base salary coincide with financial difficulties felt by universities across the country. According to a report released by the Office for Students in November last year, 45 per cent of the UK’s higher education institutions are on course to report a deficit if “mitigating action” does not take place.

Many universities have taken to dismissing staff. While the top 20 universities collectively spent £8.3 million on vice-chancellors, they also let go of approximately 7,000 staff in the same year.

Cambridge was among a list of universities to report a deficit last year. As well as this £8 million deficit, there was also a 28 per cent drop in donations and endowments compared to the previous year.

Nevertheless, Cambridge’s financial situation remains stronger than other universities. The £8 million deficit marks an improvement on the £16 million deficit reported in 2023-4. The university also recorded a turnover of £2.6 billion and net assets of over £8 billion.

Unions have spoken out against rising pay. General secretary of the University and College Union, Jo Brady, claimed that vice-chancellors were “accepting salary bumps and massive bonuses for themselves as the sector goes up in smoke”, behaviour that “just beggars belief”.

Amira Campbell, president of the National Union of Students, expressed surprise at rising salaries: “While tackling vice-chancellors’ pay alone will not solve the crisis in higher education funding, with 12 per cent of students accessing food banks, the salaries at the top are hard to hear.”

An Oxford University spokesperson said: “In leading the world’s highest-ranked university, the role of the Oxford Vice-Chancellor is complex, demanding and multi-faceted. The independent committee which reviews the Vice-Chancellor’s salary recommended a 2.5 per cent increase for this calendar year in light of these responsibilities and taking into account the current Vice-Chancellor’s performance and experience, as well as the market rate in UK universities for jobs of comparable scale.

“The committee also took in account that, aside from national pay awards, the base salary for the role had not increased since 2009, as the current Vice-Chancellor, chose to forego a previous 8.4 per cent increase and took a lower salary on taking office in 2023. The Vice-Chancellor this year also received the 2.5 per cent national pay award to all University staff.

“Separately, the Vice-Chancellor’s total remuneration for 2024/25 includes an unusually high payment of £91,460, as reimbursement for tax liabilities on the property in which the Vice-Chancellor lives. The temporary (until January 2026) living accommodation provided to the Vice-Chancellor, gives rise to a taxable benefit on which she pays tax for this Benefit in Kind. This payment, of which £49,762 related to previous financial years, accounts for this year’s increase in the Vice-Chancellor’s benefits. This reimbursement will not apply after January 2026 after a change in the Vice-Chancellor’s accommodation arrangements.”

Cambridge University and Deborah Prentice have been contacted for comment.

Featured image via YouTube