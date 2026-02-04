The Tab

Lorde and Djo to headline new concert for FORWARDS this summer

Lorde gets the ‘green light’ to perform on the Downs this summer

Ellen Paterson | News

Bristol’s FORWARDS festival has announced a new concert series, with Lorde and Djo set to headline in the city this summer. 

Taking place on the Downs on the 28th of August, they will be joined by other famous names such as Audrey Hobert, Rose Gray, Esha Tewari and Grove. Named FORWARDS Presents, the concert marks a new era for the festival, acting as a prelude to the main event on the 29th and 30th of August. FORWARDS festival itself is yet to announce a line-up, which is due in the coming months.

Credit – FORWARDS Presents

Famous for her singles ‘Green light’ and ‘Ribs’, New Zealand pop sensation Lorde has made a name for herself internationally, winning two Grammy’s for her song ‘Royals’ in 2013. This will be the first time the singer has played in Bristol, although she played several shows across the UK last year on her ‘Ultrasound’ world tour. 

Djo, also known as Stranger Things star Joe Keery, will also be performing on the Downs, coming out of the series final season and the release of his album ‘The Crux’ last year. 

Another name on the bill is Audrey Hobert, a New York-based singer-songwriter who appeared on NME’s 50 Best Songs of 2025 list for her single ‘Sex and the City’. English singer Rose Gray, who received a nomination at this year’s BRIT Awards and nineteen-year-old Australian artist Tesha Eswari join her. 

The concert will also showcase local talent, with Bristol-based DJ Grove rounding out the line-up.  

Event co-founder Tom Paine said: Announcing Lorde is an incredibly exciting moment for us. Building on the spirit of FORWARDS, we’re excited to bring Bristol another world-class musician and experience across the bank holiday weekend.” 

 “Welcoming Lorde to the city feels like the perfect way to begin, she’s an extraordinary artist, and this promises to be a truly special night for Bristol.” 

Jim King, CEO, AEG Presents UK & European Festivals added: “We’re thrilled to announce Lorde’s headline performance in Bristol.  She’s an incredible artist and we can’t wait to share this moment with fans ahead of another unforgettable FORWARDS festival weekend.” 

If you’re looking to get tickets, pre-sale opens on Thursday 5 February at 10am, with general on-sale beginning Friday 6 February at 10am. 

 

