‘Hell on earth’: Bristol students caught in ‘crush’ outside ‘oversold’ venue

Emergency services were called to the scene which saw one casualty

Chloe Brown | News

A number of students were filmed in a “crush” outside popular nightclub, Electric Bristol.

Students attending Fishies last Wednesday (28th January) described experiencing “many crowd surges” outside the venue. 

One witness told The Bristol Tab they watched someone be “knocked over”, with an estimated “500” people involved in the incident.

Normally spread across multiple clubs on the Triangle, namely The Brass Pig, Daisy’s, and Lola Lo, Electric alone is deemed large enough to accommodate the capacity of Fishies.  

Closing its doors around midnight, Electric began refusing entry to attendees, despite many arriving before their required last entry time and security promising “everyone is getting in”. Club-goers were moved down the queue, where they were held within metal barriers.  

According to multiple attendees, many people were pushed, resulting in a “massive crush.” Some were subsequently knocked over onto the concrete pavement as a result. Emergency services were called to the venue. One student estimated some “500” people were involved in the incident, with “multiple injuries.” The ambulance service has only confirmed one casualty.

Other students were seen covered in dirt and some with shoe prints, having been stuck underfoot of the crowd. Around seven police cars and three ambulances were reportedly seen at the scene.

Some reported their phones being stood on during the incident, as well as the theft of a bag.

According to a witness, security stated the venue had oversold 1,000 tickets instead of 800. 

Following a reported meeting with Fishies Organisers on Thursday 29th January, Fishies reportedly claimed that those who were refused entry could appeal for a refund. However, there is yet to be public confirmation of this. 

A spokesperson for Electric Bristol said: “We are investigating an incident that occurred outside Electric Bristol on the evening of 28th January 2025. Electric Bristol hosts hundreds of concerts and club events every year and we pride ourselves on an outstanding track record of public safety and hosting safe events.”

Fishes was contacted for comment. 

Featured image via Google Maps

Chloe Brown | News
