Why Bristol’s protest culture is something to be proud of

If protesting really has ‘killed’ Bristol, it’s doing a remarkably bad job of it

Scarlet Richards | Opinion

Bristol has never been a quiet city. It’s a place where opinions spill into public space and where people are rarely content to sit back when something matters. Depending on which national headline you read, this might be framed as a problem, but most Bristolians would recognise it as exactly the point.

The city has a long history of dissent and community action. From the Bristol Bus Boycott in 1963, which helped challenge racial discrimination in public transport, to many of the student-led protests supporting Palestine over the past couple of years, Bristol’s public spaces have always been areas for people to debate and demand better. Protesting here isn’t some new trend or sudden disruption; it’s part of the city’s civic muscle memory. It’s how people engage with the world from beyond their front door. 

To protest is to participate. Whether the issue is international conflict, climate justice, housing or racial equality, people in Bristol show up because they believe caring should be visible. That care is often dismissed with labels like “woke”, as if compassion or political engagement were embarrassing traits rather than cornerstones of a functioning democracy. But caring loudly has never been something the city has shied away from.

What’s often missed in outsider portrayals is how deeply Bristol’s protest culture is tied to its creativity. This is a city where marches come with homemade banners, where political expression blends with art, music and humour. This is the same spirit that fills our streets with politically-charged murals and our venues with experimental sound. Expression, after all, is one of Bristol’s defining features.

Just as importantly, Bristol’s openness extends beyond protest. As a City of Sanctuary, a status that signifies it has spent years building networks that support refugees, migrants and newcomers, driven largely by grassroots efforts rather than advertising slogans. Welcoming people in isn’t a trend here; it’s a value that’s been practised quietly and consistently, long before it ever made headlines.

None of this is to pretend Bristol is perfect. Like any city, it continues to wrestle with inequality, rising living costs and tensions with its colonial past. But the willingness to confront those problems publicly and habitually (to argue and demand better) is not a sign of decay. This is a sign of a city that refuses apathy.

If that makes Bristol “woke”, then the word has lost any meaning worth worrying about. Let’s reject this shorthand when it’s used to dismiss people’s sincere concerns. What it really describes is a place where people believe their voices matter, where disagreement is visible. Here, caring about others is still considered normal.

Bristol isn’t falling apart because people protest; it’s still standing because people do.

