Try these seven activities for a balanced week at Bristol Uni

With Christmas over and the new year well and truly underway, term two is here. Many view this time of year as a fresh start, and a push to implement those healthy habits or set new goals, starting how you mean to go on. An important habit I would like to implement is balance; with uni work and assignments easily overwhelming, making sure we’re getting healthy breaks and using our weeks to be productive in other areas is essential.

Weeks tend to fly by, especially once you’re in a routine, so it is important to slow down this term and enjoy the little things. So, whether you’re starting new years resolutions, or simply looking for things to do (other than doomscrolling on your phone for two hours each day), here is a guide on activities to add into your weeks for a productive uni/life balance and to make the most of our down time.

A sauna/cold dip

A relaxing and revitalising weekend activity, which you could do with friends, that allows you to get out of your repetitive environments and trying something different. Having been to Orchard Sauna I can recommend, with two cold dip pools and a wooden sauna hut, here it is £15 per hour. Other cheaper options could include Bristol Wild Sauna or Bristol Community Sauna (both £10 per 75 mins).

Arts and crafts

Picture this, you’re in your kitchen with your friends, the room is toasty and flickering candles waft delicious scents along with the comforting chatter. Paints and paper are scattered, paintbrushes are in hands, and you’re relaxing each minute with nothing but your painting to focus on. Whether the reality is as picturesque, art and getting creative allow for productive distractions for exhausted minds. There are many uni clubs (life drawing, pottery etc) that offer art activities, but for inexpensive DIY options you can do alone or with friends here are a few: Clay sculpting, water colouring, flower pressing, candle-making, colouring books, album/scrap book… the options are endless!

And you can always accompany it with some bottles of wine to add another level of zen…

Theatre trips

There are constantly amazing theatre productions in Bristol whether they’re university productions, at the Old Vic Theatre, Hippodrome shows, or at the Bristol Beacon. An evening activity to whisk your mind away and revel in the raw art of performance. Some upcoming productions you could look out for include Lost Atoms and Showstopper! (both at Old Vic this month).

Gardening

Nothing like getting green fingers and reconnecting with the earth to reset your mind, whether to finish with a brightening plant for your room, or even fresh herbs to elevate your kitchen creations. With springtime edging closer, get into the gardening spirit and plant the various seasonal flowers like tulips and daffodils. Seeds, bulbs, and plant pots are inexpensive and allow for a fun group or individual activity to break up your day.

Nature walks

Going into spring term… clocks go forwards, weather improves (hopefully), and daylight increases; getting outside and enjoying long distracting walks becomes more accessible and a much needed activity for physical and mental health. This allows fresh air and an exploration of the endless choice of beautiful surrounding areas in which Bristol is full of, providing a much needed day outside and away from uni work.

Walks close to the city centre include Brandon Hill, Suspension Bridge viewpoint, or the Downs. For a further trip (car or bus needed) I would highly suggest Leigh Woods (a nature reserve with different trails, complete with a coffee van), Ashton Court, Abbots pool and woodland, Bishops Knoll Wood…there are too many to list!

Exhibitions

With many museums and galleries in Bristol providing different exhibitions and displays, they allow great ways to experience new activities and explore different interests. Examples include MShed, Clifton Observatory, The Red Lodge Museum, and the Bristol Museum And Art Gallery – the latter open for its Wildlife of the Year and their Immersed in Starlight exhibitions to name a few. With varying topics for everyone and an often inexpensive (or free) activity, this would be a productive way to spend your free time.

A self care night

Finally, much-needed breaks from uni can involve doing nothing at all other than having a relaxed evening in. Why not spice it up by getting some face masks, nail polish, and snacks, complete with a movie or board-game, and fully revel in a night of relaxing self-care.